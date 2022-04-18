Obesity, the other epidemic fueled by the covid crisis | Society

Several people walk down a street in Madrid SANTI BURGOS

Before the covid shook the world, the epidemics that brought the scientific community upside down were, among others, obesity and overweight. The forecasts before the pandemic were already bleak – a study by the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona pointed out that 8 out of 10 men and 55% of women will be overweight or obese in 2030 – and the health crisis has ended up accelerating the street what the studies predicted. The sedentary lifestyle and anxiety of confinements, the stress due to the stoppage of work activity and the poor mental health associated with the pandemic have fueled obesity and overweight: there are more people with these ailments and those who were already diagnosed have worsened. Experts warn that measures are urgently needed to tackle this complex disease.

More information

It was seen coming. From the first days of the pandemic, with the strict confinement that locked up half the world in his house, some doctors began to warn him: the confinement would leave between two and five extra kilos. The lack of physical activity or the increase in the consumption of unhealthy products -the purchase of chocolate in the third week of confinement grew by 60%, for example-, together with the emotional stress and economic problems derived from the pandemic, it was presumed the perfect breeding ground for weight gain. And it was: a report from the Spanish Society for the Study of Obesity (SEEDO) revealed in July 2020 that 44% of Spaniards had gained weight.

Subsequent studies throughout these two years of pandemic also support it. An American investigation published in JAMA magazine estimated the average weight gain in the 269 adult participants in his research at around 600 grams per month. The global situation “has worsened”, although more severely in groups with a tendency to be overweight, values ​​Miguel Ángel Martínez, group leader of the Center for Biomedical Research in the Physiopathology of Obesity and Nutrition Network: “In our Predimed trial Plus, which is to lose weight and the participants are very motivated, it has been seen that the weight has been maintained, but they have not lost kilos, as had been happening. And the abdominal fat has increased.”

In endocrinology consultations, where the most complex cases of obesity are visited, the impact of the health crisis has also been clearly seen, points out Albert Goday, head of the Endocrinology Section at Hospital del Mar in Barcelona: “In confinement, the situation worsened. Most people who suffer from this disease have gained between three and five kilos because they stopped doing physical activity and their dietary habits worsened: in situations of great stress, where you fear for your life or that of your loved ones, or in moments of economic uncertainty, food intake is favoured”.

The plug in the health system, completely focused on dealing with covid, did not help either, adds Goday: “Obesity patients had the most distant professional support because hospitals were closed and, although telematic care emerged, it is not the same. Those who have gained the most weight are the people who already had a tendency to put on weight, the mildly obese have gone on to have severe obesity”. In Spain, 16% of adults and 10% of children suffer from obesity, according to the Ministry of Health. “Obesity is not a lack of will, it is a disease,” recalls the endocrinologist.

The pandemic delayed consultations and also treatments, such as bariatric surgery, indicated for the most severe cases of obesity. In the worst of the health crisis, surgical activity was almost completely stopped and these surgeries, which already had a long waiting list —400 days on average in 2016, according to a survey by the Spanish Society of Obesity Surgery—, were put on hold, regrets Albert Lecube, vice president of SEEDO: “The patient with obesity has a shortened survival and can die on the waiting list.”

There are no national data on the bariatric surgery waiting list, but in Catalonia, which does report data, the average wait, as of February 2022, for a morbid obesity intervention is one year; in March 2021, after the third wave, the average delay was 454 days. “These people are making an intensive effort with the preparation for the operation. It is a preconditioning job that is about changing dietary habits to tolerate changes after surgery: we ask them to lose weight, not smoke, move even if their knees hurt… Everything is geared towards a specific schedule and all of a sudden, with covid, we had to suspend operations. It was very hard,” explains Goday.

A man with obesity in a supermarket, in a file image. getty

But children have also seen the impact of lockdowns, school closures and loss of social activity. The US Centers for Disease Control studied the evolution of the body mass index (BMI, the indicator of the relationship between weight and height and that is frequently used to identify overweight and obesity) in 432,000 people from 2 to 19 years before and after the health crisis and found that an increase in BMI: experts calculated that, in August 2019, the proportion of obesity was 19.3%, but a year later, this figure was already 22.4% .

Another study with a cohort of 191,000 children in California also pointed to weight gain during the pandemic, especially among the youngest: children between the ages of 5 and 11 gained, on average, 2.3 kilos more during the pandemic than during the reference period (between March 2019 and January 2020).

At the consultation, Rosaura Leis, coordinator of the Nutrition and Breastfeeding Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, makes the same diagnosis: “We are seeing both extremes: an increase in eating disorders and an increase in overweight and obesity. The latter, due to changes in lifestyles, less physical activity and unhealthy diets. We see an increase in these ailments and associated diseases: they come with more cholesterol, more tension, more fat deposits in the liver and vitamin deficiencies”.

the weight of the screens

Goday blames it, above all, on the lack of physical activity: “The determining factor is the hours in front of the screen and many have passed during confinement.” A British study also found that the prevalence of obesity among children aged five to six increased from 9.9% in the 2019-2020 school year to 14.4% in the 2020-2021 school year. In this temporary space, the proportion of children with a healthy weight fell from 76% to 71.3%.

The weight of the child today will affect the adult of tomorrow, warns Goday: “There is a metabolic legacy. Excess weight will have consequences in adulthood. The body has memory. Leis agrees: “Fortunately, we don’t see heart attacks in children, but we do see lesions in the arteries. There is a higher risk that they will become obese adults.” As in a kind of domino effect, the rise in cases of obesity and overweight in adults and children will have an impact on other diseases, such as cancer or cardiovascular problems, experts warn. Everything will go further.

Doctors are calling for measures to curb this unstoppable epidemic of overweight and obesity. Starting by “considering it a disease” and raising public awareness, Lecube points out, in addition to dissuasive measures such as taxing unhealthy products or making a label that warns of the benefits and risks of food. They also urge the financing of approved drugs against obesity and Goday also adds the need to fight against stigma: “Obesity is closely linked to poor mental health because this disease is stigmatized, they look at you badly. You have been told 20 times what you have to do, but you are not capable and you feel guilty. And there will be those who see you as guilty. And that determines a poor state of mental health.

Fighting this epidemic will not be an easy task, Martínez admits: “This is more difficult than getting a vaccine because it depends on people’s behavior and life in the obesogenic environment that we have.” And he warns: “The covid will go away; this epidemic is the one that stays.”