Obesity training: how should Health do it?

The current upward trend in obesity among the Western population is causing both professionals and patients themselves to demand more tools to fight against this pathology which represents the origin of many associated comorbidities. After the declaration of chronic non-communicable disease (NCD) by the European Commission, the two specialties that attend the most overweight patients, Internal Medicine and Family, demand recognition in Spain that is expressed through a training plan that homogenize attention and where “clearly” marked steps to follow at active diagnosis of the disease, his stratification and its treatmentpharmacological and non-pharmacological.

“The formation It is essential for all doctors. because we can all see overweight patients in the consultation”, claims Guadalupe Blay, coordinator of the Endocrinology and Nutrition working group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), who assures that if the professionals are not “educated to detect and treat in the end, obesity will continue to be a stigmatized disease. “The National Health System is very clear that it is cheaper to prevent it than to assume its comorbidities,” says the specialist.

A feeling shared by José Manuel Fernández, coordinator of the Nutrition working group of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen): “Health professionals need to be made aware and to the population. It is necessary to train the health worker in dealing with this pathology, taking advantage of all the available tools, which are very basic: weight, tachymeter and tape measure. It must also be taken into account that the approach to this type of patient takes a long time and that is just what Primary Care does not have”.

For her part, Juana Carretero, vice president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), shares this need for training and calls for a ministry leadership to mark the steps to follow for those professionals who are not specialized in obesity. “The main thing is make a clinical guide that includes all the actors, both to people who suffer from this pathology such as Primary Care, Hospital Care, Nursing, social workers and nutritionists. As the Ministry draws up a regulation that does not include all the actors, it will be difficult for it to be carried out”, predicts the specialist.

According to several sources that have been able to deal with the Ministry of Health on this matter, the department led by Carolina Darias is open to promoting a change in lifestyle to make it healthier and the first steps have already been taken. initial conversations to achieve the declaration of a chronic non-communicable disease and the realization of a National Plan.



What would health training in obesity be like?

Specialists who call for more training understand that for it to be as effective as possible it should be carried out by each of the scientific societies involved. “Each society has a different role. For example, Primary Care should focus on prevention and specialized care in the stratification of patients at high and low risk and their treatment, “says Carretero.

In this sense, from SEMG they bet on ato training of family doctors trained in nutrition. “This would be very important because there are fields that a nutritionist does not cover and the doctor would be more important. It is more important to prevent than to diagnose”, claims Blay.

An analysis that coincides with the vision of Manuel Fernández, who also details how the format should be: “It would have to be different.e mandatory, short and directed by the companies to guarantee a certain level. It should be given through online courses, webinars or training activities in centers. The goal is to show the true importance of obesity.”

A method of action to follow

The specialists also agree on the need for the Ministry to prepare a document that outlines how the clinician should act based on the type of patient profile, although there is no consensus on whether a extensive clinical guide or a basic protocol.

“There should be a training itinerary, basic aspects to monitor and control, and guidelines for action. The national strategies have very good words, but they are not effective. I think that the clinical guidelines are very extensive and are not operational”, claims Manuel Fernández.

An opinion that contrasts with that of Carretero, who calls for the development of a clinical guide. “The first thing is to make a correct diagnosis, then comes the stratification with low and high risk patients and depending on what the Ministry says, the treatment should be applied. For example, with x abdominal perimeter and with x associated pathology, they would need diet, exercise and a drug. The idea is that let’s all be clear about what we have to do and the diagnosis does not remain on paper, but for that, the Ministry must first have it clear”, details the internist.

a reference unit

What all the specialists consulted do agree on is that this method of action or clinical guide should include the situations in which refer to a referral specialist. “It is very difficult for the patient to be well cared for because they have nowhere to go. We can’t send it back to Primary. For this reason, we need a specialized unit to go initially and then follow up from Primary”, claims Carretero, who considers that continuity of care must be guaranteed and for that there must be an awareness that currently does not exist.

“A multidisciplinary unit is essential to assess obesity. The National Plan should include more time and resources at the socio-health level because this is going to impact all specialties. Without training and without teams we do nothing. The health center always hase a center of reference specialties, there could be a team there”, Blay points out.