Obi-Wan Kenobi, a concept art with Darth Vader

During Disney + Day, the company unveiled a concept art of the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, out in 2022 on Disney +. The image reveals the “revenge of the century” ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The protagonists are in fact Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, played respectively by Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

The Star Wars spin-off TV series features a second lightsaber duel between the Jedi in a tunic and the Sith Lord in a mechanical suit. “Best of all, I’m back to acting with Hayden“. These are the words of Ewan McGregor about the interpreter of Anakin Skywalker, his co-star in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Revenge of the Sith in 2005. “It will be great to reunite the two characters in a very unexpected way“.

Below you can see the concept art by Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Beyond concept art, all about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Years before the Jedi Master and his Padawan met again aboard the Death Star in Episode IV – A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader have their “revenge of the century“, As defined by the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy.

“We couldn’t tell Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story without turning to Anakin or VaderSeries showrunner Deborah Chow said. The woman is known for directing two episodes of The Mandalorian.

“Having another confrontation match might be satisfying enough for everyone“Added Ewan McGregor. In the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, the exiled Jedi has the task to protect Luke Skywalker, the young son of Anakin and Padme (Natalie Portman), hidden on the planet Tatooine.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In the film Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. The latter became the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

The cast consists of Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram; and again Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie. Finally, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton also return, reprising their roles as Beru and Owen Lars from Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, announced in 2019, will debut in 2022 on Disney +.