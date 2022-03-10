Obi-Wan Kenobi: Everything we know about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series so far

doWhat was the worst thing about the young man’s solo movie Han Solo? That because of its lack of success both at the box office and in popularity, Disney decided to cancel the solo film of Obi-Wan Kenobi. What was the best of ‘The Mandalorian’? That Disney decided to try more luck with the series and approved that the story of Obi Wan will be counted in one. The dark days are long gone and now we even have preliminary images of Ewan McGregor playing the character.

McGregor’s choice was, along with the interpretation of Natalie Portman What Padme Amidalaof the best that the second trilogy offered us, the performances that saved the story of the origin of Darth Vader of the haters of purism in the galaxy. With the publication of the first images in Entertainment Weekly magazinethe usual questions begin to circulate the network.

What will the Obi-Wan Kenobi series be about?

lucasfilm has already published the following synopsis of the series:

the story begins 10 years later of the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat: the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anaki Skywalker, who turned to the Dark Side as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The only ones who paid attention to Obi-Wan’s emotional trauma over the evil of the child he saw and helped grow were the memeros, so the story looks interesting to raise Master Kenobi’s emotional conflict as he watches the power of the Empire grow. And it gets more interesting because Lucasfilm considers the Mustafar fight to be “lost” by Obi-Wan. It is true: it was a defeat.

This is not fan-art: Obi-Wan will face Vader again before their final fight on the Death Star.Lucasfilm.

It also means that Luke Skywalker is 10 years old. at this point in the series. Some rumors suggested that the story would be about Obi-Wan secretly protecting some young apprentice, but it was deduced that that plot was the same as ‘The Mandalorian’. Others, more successful, propose that the series will deal with Darth Vader looking for his offspring (Remember, he didn’t know Padmé gave birth to twins until ‘Return of the Jedi’).

Who acts in the Obi-Wan series?

We know that Ewan McGregor will be there, and everyone has forgotten his hatred of Hayden Christensen and, on the contrary, he was excited to learn that Vader will appear in the series. He also calls attention to Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will be in history, those who made little more than a cameo when Anakin went to look for his mother in Tattooine, playing the young versions of Aunt Beru and Luke’s Uncle Owen.

The casting of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ so far.Lucasfilm.

When does the Obi-Wan series premiere?

The first episodes of the series are expected to premiere on Disney+ on May 25 of this year (if there is no world event that delays them). McGregor has stated that, to the best of his knowledge, It will be a single season and there are no plans to make the series longer. But you know capitalism: it will never let a product die if it is profitable.