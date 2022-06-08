‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Ewan McGregor hints there could be more seasons

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ has released only two episodes for now, which are already available on Disney +. In theory, its first and only confirmed season to date will have four more chapters, six in total, but from what Ewan McGregor has hinted at the Star Wars Celebration this might not be the end… In one of his speeches during the convention, the actor who returns to play the mythical Jedi 17 years after ‘Revenge of the Sith’ made a comment that has fans around the world wondering if the series could have a second season on the way or some surprise episodes (although this would be rare).

“It was amazing watching the first two episodes[of[of#ObiWanKenobi) the other night. I hope you love episode three and then four and five and six.. and seven and eight and nine and ten!” – Ewan McGregor on the #SWCA LIVE stage pic.twitter.com/clOzb5ABT0 ? The SWU @ #SWCA? (@TheSWU) May 29, 2022

“It was amazing watching both episodes the other day. I hope you love the third and fourth and fifth and sixth…and seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth!”.

When the US media contacted Disney about these comments, the Mouse House confirmed that there are only six episodes shot. and that McGregor’s comment only responds to an illusion, a way of speaking so to speak. In any case, this first batch of episodes stars McGregor alongside Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprising their roles as Anakin Skywalker and Owen and Beru Lars, along with new signings including Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. In the direction we find Deborah Chow and in the writers room Joby Harold, Hossein Amini, Stuart Beattie, Hannah Friedman and Andrew Stanton.

A very special cameo

If you have already seen the second episode of the series (if not, then do not continue reading), you will remember a young woman that Obi-Wan is in Daiyu, that planet with airs cyberpunk. The character’s name is Tetha Grig and he offers her to buy spice, the galactic drug, although she ends up giving it to him. As well, there are people who have realized that this girl is neither more nor less than Esther Rose McGregor, the real-life daughter of the Jedi.

Esther Rose is the daughter of Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis and is 20 years old. The couple was married from 1995 to 2018, when the actor met Mary Elizabeth Winstead on the set of ‘Fargo’, with whom he is now married and has just become a father for the fifth time. This is the first on-screen role for McGregor’s daughter, and what a start to her career as an actress, in one of the most important film franchises. Another that will soon pass through this galaxy is Winstead, who has confirmed her presence in ‘Ahsoka’, although we do not know what character she is going to play.