“Obi-Wan Kenobi”: Ewan McGregor’s daughter appears in the “Star Wars” series on Disney+ as Tetha Grig | streaming

Chapter 2 of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the new Disney+ series directed by Debora Chow, featured the participation of the daughter of the protagonist, Ewan McGregor. The young actress joined the “Star Wars” universe in a small but important scene, when the former Jedi Master sets out in search of Princess Leia.

