“Obi-Wan Kenobi”: Ewan McGregor’s daughter appears in the “Star Wars” series on Disney+ as Tetha Grig | streaming

Chapter 2 of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the new Disney+ series directed by Debora Chow, featured the participation of the daughter of the protagonist, Ewan McGregor. The young actress joined the “Star Wars” universe in a small but important scene, when the former Jedi Master sets out in search of Princess Leia.

During the second episode of the production we see Kenobi leave his hiding place on Tatooine to reach the gloomy planet Daiyu, in search of little Organa.

As he walks the streets trying to collect any clues to his whereabouts, he bumps into a young girl with pink hair who tries to sell him spice, a type of drug from the “Star Wars” universe.

Tetha Greg, played by Esther Rose McGregor. Photo: Disney+ capture

This character is called Tetha Grigg and is performed by Esther Rose McGregorwho is none other than the descendant of Ewan McGregor.

Esther was born from Ewan’s marriage to Eve Mavrakis, whom he divorced 20 years ago. Currently, he is married to Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who will join the franchise in the “Ahsoka” series.

The love story of Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead began in 2016, when both were filming the third season of the series “Fargo”. Photo: composition/ Instagram

The importance of Tetha Grig

Although it is not known if we will see this character again, Tetha Grigg manages to be important in the plot, due to what he does in the brief moment in which he meets the jedi.

“I’m looking for my daughter,” Obi-Wan tells her when she asks what he’s doing on the planet. “I was someone’s daughter once too,” the saleswoman replies.

Tetha Greg hands the ‘spice’ to Obi-Wan. Photo: Disney+ capture