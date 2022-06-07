“Obi-Wan Kenobi”: other titles from the “Star Wars” universe that you should see if you liked the series

The first three episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are now available to watch. (DisneyPlus)



Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Ewan McGregor is back in his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new universe series starwars which recently premiered in Disney+. The character first appeared in episode 4, titled A new hope (1977), and was originally played by Alec Guinness. Years later, george lucas He devised a series of prequels that told the origin of Anakin Skywalker, who was this Jedi’s Padawan and also his mortal enemy after crossing over to the dark side. do What other productions of this galactic saga should you see on the platform if you liked the most recent fiction?

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The prequel trilogy

The films released in the late 1990s and early 2000s explain all the events that occurred prior to the original trilogy in which Luke Skywalker joins the Rebellion to defeat Darth Vader and end the galactic empire. It is here that McGregor first appears in the role of Kenobi, beginning his tenure as Qui-Gon’s Padawan (Liam Neeson) to becoming a Jedi Knight and mentor to Anakin (Hayden Christensen), who ended up being influenced by Palpatine, a secret Sith.

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader) returned to their franchise roles in the new “Star Wars” universe series. (DisneyPlus)



Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The 2D animated series is narrated throughout the three years that passed between Attack of the clones Y Revenge of the Sith. The plot mainly explores the Clone Wars that the Galactic Republic regime, led by Chancellor Palpatine, faced against the Confederacy of Independent Systems that was under the command of Count Dooku. There were 25 episodes in total that were broadcast between 2003 and 2005, however, the production returned -and with much more success- through a completely redesigned 3D edition and introduced new characters that would be important in the future of the franchise such as , for instance, Ahsoka Tano.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” details major events of the Clone Wars and delves into Anakin and Ahsoka’s relationship as Jedi Master and Padawan, respectively. (DisneyPlus)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Starring Felicity Jones Y diego moon, this prequel film details how the Rebellion obtains the plans for the Death Star, the Empire’s deadliest weapon. This suicide mission is carried out by a group of reckless heroes who join their paths in a context of conflict, since each of them has gone through a life marked by pain and injustice.

In “Rogue One”, it is told how the Rebellion obtained the plans for the Death Star. (DisneyPlus)

Rebels

It is an animated title of four seasons that is set in the events that occurred between Han Solo Y rogue one. This is how we meet the crew of the Ghost spaceship, who carry out very crazy and risky adventures in the galaxy while facing the Galactic Empire. These characters were crucial for the future of the Rebellion as they were the ones who laid the foundations of the opposition movement to the government imposed by the Sith.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

“Star Wars Rebels” aired between 2014 and 2018. (Disney Plus)

The Mandalorian

Peter Pascal brings Din Djarin to life in this space western in which a Mandalorian changes the course of his life when he crosses paths on a mission with a small creature that needs his help. Throughout the two seasons, this bounty hunter seeks to get Grogu (known to fans as Baby Yoda) to safety and find someone who can guide him in his Jedi training. This was the first series live action to land inside the universe starwars and, so far, it is the one that has had the most key cameos.

The Mandalorian and Grogu go on adventures in the galaxy while looking for a place where the little boy can be trained by the almost extinct Jedi masters. (DisneyPlus)

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

KEEP READING:

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Would the second season already be underway?

The second season of The Bad Batch already has official trailer

criticism of Obi-Wan Kenobi– A mix of their latest best products with surprises, nostalgia and necessary mistakes