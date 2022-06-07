Obi-Wan Kenobi: The overlooked cameo that goes beyond the series

Obi-Wan Kenobi it is already halfway through its history, and as it had been announced, indeed, it is being a festival of cameos. And not only with respect to appearances of products that are part of the prequel trilogy, but also of characters that go beyond the limits of fiction and that It is even related to the personal life of Ewan McGregor. In the second episode of the series, on the planet Daiyu, a system bathed in cyberpunk aesthetics that contrasts with the usual desert environment of Tatooine with which we related to old Ben.

On his journey to find Anakin Skywalker’s daughter, Leia, Kenobi runs into Tetha Grig, a red-haired local woman who offers him what will become a drug in the Star Wars universe (kessel pure, gitterstim and felucian). But the question is not who that character is, but who he is being played by. And nothing, and nothing less, than by Esther Rose McGregor, the real daughter of the protagonist and producer from the series Obi-Wan Kenobi.







The script saves a special dialogue for both and the presence of the daughter could be greater

Best of all, the writers have added some very meta dialogue that even gives rise to think that the character of Grig could be the daughter of Kenobi within the fiction. Something that also increases after seeing that a member of the 501 Legion also appears asking for food from the one who was once a general of the clone forces. “I’m looking for my daughter,” Obi-Wan says referring to Leia. “I too was someone’s daughter onceGrigg replies.

The chemistry between both artists on screen is quite impressive, considering that Esther Rose McGregor debuted here with her father. The current wife of the actor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, will also become part of the Star Wars universe in the future, since her presence has been confirmed in Ahsokathe series starring Rosario Dawson that will land in 2023 on Disney + along with The Mandalorian.