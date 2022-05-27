Entertainment

Obi-Wan Kenobi: what happened to Hayden Christensen after “Star wars: episode 3″? | DisneyPlus | Darth Vader | answers

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the new Disney Plus series, will bring after 17 years to Ewan McGregor in the role of the Jedi Master. However, he is not the only actor to return to the “Star Wars” saga: Hayden Christensen will do the same by playing Darth Vader again.

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Casting news unveiled by Selena Gomez for the long-awaited next season!

10 mins ago

Celia Lora gets out of the water forgetting her mini beach suit

19 mins ago

The Rock to replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

20 mins ago

daughter Blue Ivy looks like Rihanna, netizens shocked

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button