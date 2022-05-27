Obi-Wan Kenobi: what happened to Hayden Christensen after “Star wars: episode 3″? | DisneyPlus | Darth Vader | answers

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the new Disney Plus series, will bring after 17 years to Ewan McGregor in the role of the Jedi Master. However, he is not the only actor to return to the “Star Wars” saga: Hayden Christensen will do the same by playing Darth Vader again.

After the box office success of “Star Wars: Episode III” In 2005, the actor who played Anakin Skywalker was not seen in another important role in a Hollywood production. For this reason, we will tell you what happened to the interpreter after working on the film directed by George Lucas.

What happened to Hayden Christensen after “Star Wars: Episode 3”?

After starring in “Episode III”, Christensen’s acting career went unnoticed by the public. In 2006, she had a secondary role in “Factory Girl”, a film that tells the life of Edie Sedgwick, actress and muse of Andy Warhol. This feature film was the beginning of her decline.

In 2007 he was the protagonist of one of the few recognized productions of his career, “Awake”, together with Jessica Alba. In this film he plays a millionaire who undergoes a heart transplant and discovers that the doctors want to kill him.

The following year he stars in “Jumper”, a science fiction film in which he plays a man who has the power to teleport anywhere in the world. It is during the filming of this film that he meets Rachel Bilson, with whom he had a relationship until 2017. As a result of this romance, his little girl was born in 2014.

“Jumper” is the latest movie success for Hayden Christensen, 41, who failed to take advantage of the fame that the “Star Wars” franchise gave him to get better movie roles. However, this year he will return with the role of the Sith, with which he promises to relaunch his career.

Hayden Christensen did not return to be Darth Vader in “Rogue One” the first spin-off movie of “Star Wars”, but he will return in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, a Disney+ series. Photo: Composition LR/ LucasFilms/Disney

Hayden Christensen Movies After “Star Wars: Episode 3”