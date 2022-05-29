‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Who is the princess Leia girl who enchants in the new Disney + series?

Warning: The following text contains spoilers for the first two episodes of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Just two chapters have been enough for a princess Leia Organa in her childhood years to be one of the favorite characters of the new series Obi-Wan Kenobithe most recent production derived from starwars that Disney + premiered this Friday, May 27.

Disney had anticipated that this production would take place 10 years after the dramatic events that occurred in the film. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), in which most of the Jedi Knights were exterminated, Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) faced his greatest emotional defeat, while his best friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), turned to the dark side of the Force and became the evil Darth Vader. That movie ended with the birth of two of the main characters of the galactic saga: the twins Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, children of Anakin and Padmé Amidala.

Vivien Lyra Blaires a nine-year-old actress. The interpreter of the girl Leia also acted in the Netflix film ‘Bird Box’. (The Trade of Peru)

Since then Obi-Wan has been hidden and isolated on the desert planet Tatooine, in a period in which the Jedi survivors of the purge are persecuted by the Galactic Empire. However, he far fulfills his promise to take care of the boy Luke, who is under the upbringing of his aunt and uncle.

What neither Disney nor Lucasfilm had anticipated was that Obi-Wan’s real mission this season was going to be next to a little princess Leia, Luke’s twin sister. The 10-year-old girl is rebellious and cunning, and from the first minutes of the series’ debut episode she manages to capture attention with her powerful personality.

It seems that the followers of the saga have been satisfied and surprised by the performance of the girl, who retains the essence of one of the most beloved characters in the franchise and who was forever associated with the remembered actress Carrie Fisher, who since 1977 she had been the only one to bring Leia to life on camera.

After her father became a Sith Lord and her mother died in childbirth, Leia became the adopted daughter of Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits, reprising his character from the trilogy) and his wife, Queen Breha Organa (Simone Kessell), who raised her as royalty on the planet Alderaan. Only Obi-Wan, Bail Organa and Master Yoda know of the existence of the twins and their destinies after separating them, trying to protect them from their father (Darth Vader does not find out that Luke and Leia are his children until years later, after cross paths with them in the original films of starwars).

But who is the actress behind the little and already iconic Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

This is Vivien Lyra Blair, a nine-year-old girl who was born on June 4, 2012 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The actress is an animal lover and has three rescue cats. In addition, she has been a vegetarian since she was born, according to what she said in an interview with the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The girl made her acting debut in 2017, in the tape band aid, when I was four. She has since participated in various film and television productions and it was in 2018 when her face first reached a global audience, acting alongside Sandra Bullock in the Netflix original movie BirdBoxplaying little Olympia.

At her young age, the girl has also been part of series such as waco (2018), Indebetd (2020) and superheroics (2021).

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Vivien Lyra Blair managed to get her first big role and has exploited it in the first two episodes of the series. She is scheduled to appear in all six episodes of the series, which will premiere weekly every Wednesday through June 22.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is not the only production that Lucasfilm has planned for the platform streamingbecause soon the series will also premiere on Disney + Andor, prequel to Rogue One. Also, a new season of The Mandalorian.