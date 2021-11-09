“Obiettivo Mondo”, between peace, justice and gender equality

Back on Rai Movie from Tuesday 9 November, “Obiettivo Mondo”, the initiative aimed at raising awareness and mobilizing citizens, young generations, businesses, associations and institutions on the issues of economic, social and environmental sustainability: three appointments to reflect on the issues of sustainability contained in the 17 points of the UN 2030 Agenda.

The protagonists of the first part of the evening are point 16 of the agenda, “peace, justice and solid institutions” (promoting peaceful and solidarity-based societies for sustainable development, guaranteeing access to justice for all and building effective, responsible and supportive institutions all levels) and point 5, “gender equality” (achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls).

At 9.10 pm, digital terrestrial channel 24 will broadcast the film “The Post”.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film tells the story behind the publication of the “Pentagon Notebooks” in the Washington Post in the early 1970s. The concealment of top secret documents on US government strategies and relations with Vietnam in the 1940s and 1960s ignites an unprecedented battle in the name of transparency and press freedom. In particular, the publication of the Pentagon Papers becomes a manifest of the firm and decisive demand for the right to press and freedom of information by two very different figures, but united by courage and a strong professional ethic: the editor of the newspaper Kay Graham (Meryl Streep), first woman to leader of the prestigious newspaper, and the tough and stubborn editor of the newspaper Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks). The two will risk their careers and their own freedom in an attempt to publicly bring to light what four Presidents have hidden and covered up for years.

Following, for point 10 of the Agenda, “reduce inequalities” (reduce economic inequalities inside and outside national borders) the film “The insult”.

Beirut, today: a small quarrel between a Palestinian worker and a Lebanese Christian assumes national proportions, becoming a trial case involving public opinion and political leaders. Directed by Ziad Doueiri, with Adel Karam and Kamel El Basha, the film was presented at the 74th Venice International Film Festival where it won the Volpi Cup awarded to Kamel El Basha for best male interpretation.