Obiettivo Mondo – RaiMovie website is back

From Tuesday 9 November the evening programming dedicated to the project is back on Rai Movie Objective World: three appointments to reflect on the issues of sustainability contained in the 17 points of the UN Agenda 2030.

For the next few weeks, through a program of international cinematography, Rai Movie will bring to the attention of the viewer the issues related to promoting peace and justice, reducing inequalities and ensuring gender equality.

The protagonists of the first part of the evening are item 16 on the agenda “peace, justice and solid institutions“ (promoting peaceful and supportive societies for sustainable development, guaranteeing access to justice for all and building effective, responsible and supportive institutions at all levels) and point 5 “gender equality“ (radd gender equality and empower all women and girls). At 9.10pm, we broadcast the film The Post.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film tells the story behind the publication of the “Pentagon Notebooks” in the early 1970s in the Washington Post. The concealment of top secret documents on US government strategies and relations with Vietnam in the 1940s and 1960s ignites an unprecedented battle in the name of transparency and press freedom. In particular, the publication of the so-called Pentagon Papers becomes a manifestation of the firm and decisive claim of the right of news and freedom of information by two very different figures, but united by courage and a strong professional ethics: the editor of the newspaper Kay Graham (Meryl Streep), first woman at the helm of the prestigious magazine, and tough, stubborn newspaper editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks). The two will risk their careers and their own freedom in an attempt to publicly bring to light what four Presidents have been hiding and covering up for years.