“Objective? Juve among the top eight in Europe”

DUBAI (United Arab Emirates) – Leonardo Bonucci makes a point on the situation of the Juve and of National blue: the Juventus center is in Dubai, where he is a candidate for the prize of Globe Soccer Awards as best defender: “With the victory of the European Championship we have become legend, but now we have to qualify for the World Cup. And with the Bianconeri we can enter the top eight in Europe“, he begins.

“We have a very busy January with Juve, then there will be the round of 16 of the Champions League. Juve deserves to join top eight teams in Europe, so we have to move on. As for Italy, after a great 2021 we must center the goal of qualify for the World Cup“, Bonucci says. On what is the best moment of his 2021, the Juve defender has no doubts: “Certainly there Wembley final: that race allowed us to become legends for the Italian national team and allowed the whole country to celebrate. It was something unforgettable, but you don’t have to live in the past, but learn from that to build a great future “.