Obligation of anti-Covid vaccine for other categories, duration of the Green Pass reduced. And Lazio evaluates the obligation to wear an outdoor mask everywhere from 23 December

ROME. Government to work on the project to extend the vaccination obligation to particular categories of greater contact with the public. It would be one of the points – according to what is learned from informed sources – on the table of the next control room scheduled for 23 December. The possible evaluation would also be made on the basis of the results of the new rapid survey (flash survey) decided by the Ministry of Health to estimate the prevalence of the Omicron variant in Italy, which will be carried out on Monday 20 December.

Meanwhile, the Lazio Region is evaluating an order to impose the obligation to wear a mask outdoors even in the white area. The measure should be launched next week, perhaps as early as Monday, and in any case before Christmas. The measure under study is due to contain the infections that with the Omicron variant are rising throughout Italy. Lazio will remain in the white zone for Christmas, but risk the yellow by the end of the year.

The ordinance that imposes the obligation of outdoor masks, according to what has been learned, will come into force on 23 December. The president of the Lazio Region Nicola Zingaretti thus intends to give greater protection to citizens during the Christmas period when gatherings are more frequent.

In the same control room, the obligation to wear outdoor masks or the possibility of requesting a tampon, in addition to the Green Pass, to access particularly crowded indoor venues, such as discos, will be assessed. Prime Minister Draghi’s goal remains to “encourage people to observe prudent behavior during the holidays”. The meeting, government sources underline, serves precisely to make assessments on possible measures for the upcoming holidays. We could also consider the possibility of shortening the duration of the Green Pass.

The control room was called on the same day as the year-end press conference. On the 23rd, the last day of school for millions of students, the sums will be drawn on the Covid emergency, but the Prime Minister is preparing to ask citizens for maximum responsibility to ensure that there is maximum compliance with the anti-Covid rules. The concern is maximum, the intention is to keep one’s guard up.

Italy is not preparing, like Holland, to launch another lockdown, a prospect that the United Kingdom could also face. But precisely to avoid closures and – as the premier said during the latest communications in Parliament on the eve of the European Council – to defend “tooth and nail” the results obtained with vaccines, they will tighten their shirts, for example, on danger of gatherings that could cause a further deterioration of the data. “The presence of the Omicron variant was widely expected, in line with what has also been observed in other countries, and an increase in cases is likely in the coming days,” says President Brusaferro. “Omicron has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases doubles in 1.5-3 days in high transmission areas,” announced the WHO, sounding the alarm on many health systems.

“The Italians do the third dose as soon as possible,” is the appeal launched by the premier. So we get ready for the “Christmas plan”, and the penalty wing pushes for a greater squeeze. “The swab is not enough, the Green Pass is only given to the vaccinated and the recovered”, Renzi observes. Spotlight on the holidays: several regional presidents have already announced ordinances for Christmas and New Year. Yesterday at the National Committee for public order and safety, chaired by the Minister of the Interior Lamorgese, the data on the checks carried out since the entry into force of the super Green Pass were examined.