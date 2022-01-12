Obligation to have a black box on board every vehicle from July 2022

A novelty that concerns all cars, but also buses, trucks and vans, and which will start next summer, exactly from the month of July. The vehicles will have to be equipped with the ‘famous’ black box, which has been talked about for some time. It is an electronic device that must be installed on board and that records and communicates operating and circulation data of the vehicle.

The black box in fact collects the parameters that can then be used in the event of an accident, to reconstruct the events related to the road accident. And the European regulation 2019/2144 to impose its use, and which also makes automatic braking, Intelligent Speed ​​and engine starting inhibition mandatory for those who start the car but are in a state of intoxication.

All these innovations decided at a European level have a single and great objective, obviously that of limit the number of road accidents. The Vision Zero plan of the European Union, precisely in this context, aims to significantly reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on the road. Therefore, starting from July, the obligation for all new models starts and then instead, from 2024, even the already existing vehicles will have to equip themselves with the black box.

Black box: what is it for

The device is not entirely new in Italy, given that company cars are already equipped with them: in this case it is used to monitor the lifestyle of workers driving, then rewarding the behaviors defined as the most virtuous at the wheel with special policies. The black box that will be compulsorily installed on vehicles starting from July 2022 will record a limited number of parameters, which will not be transmitted electronically to external parties.

European authorities and national governments have been debating the adoption of this well-known black box for a long time, all of which have been clearly evaluated economic and technical aspects related to the device, but also the delicate issue concerning the management of the collected data. The European regulation clarifies: the data that are recorded by the black box must be anonymous and related to limited periods of time, that is, those that are needed to be able to reconstruct the dynamics of an accident. The device will need to be installed under the driver’s seat, fixed to the frame, so that the police can immediately find it. The black box will then have the ability to record information and delete it after a certain amount of time has elapsed. No sounds and images are captured, and the source of the data also remains anonymous.

The data recorded by the black box

The mandatory black box from July is different from other devices that are already used in other sectors, because the amount of data that will be recorded will be limited due to rules imposed by the European authorities. Furthermore, the data collected by the black box cannot be transmitted electronically and archived, but only the competent authorities will be able to view them as needed, if they are used to determine the dynamics of a road accident and the responsibilities of an accident. The information recorded by the black box is about acceleration and deceleration, vehicle speed, airbags and seat belts, steering position before and after the impact, in the event of an accident. The Police then has the opportunity to detect all this information and download it to the PC to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.