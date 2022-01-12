Business

Obligation to have a black box on board every vehicle from July 2022

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

A novelty that concerns all cars, but also buses, trucks and vans, and which will start next summer, exactly from the month of July. The vehicles will have to be equipped with the ‘famous’ black box, which has been talked about for some time. It is an electronic device that must be installed on board and that records and communicates operating and circulation data of the vehicle.

Register to Virgilio Motori to continue reading this content

It only takes a few clicks (and it’s totally free)

Already have a profile? Register to Virgilio Motori to continue reading this content Log in

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Musk sells the last billion and exercises all options. Operation closed

2 weeks ago

flights from 5 euros for travel in November and December

November 11, 2021

Dollar Stable After Powell, Turkish Lira At Historic Lows By Investing.com

December 1, 2021

Wave of SMS from Poste Italiane: attention to detail

November 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button