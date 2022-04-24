Obligation to vaccinate, in Cesena rain of fines for over 50s no vax – Chronicle

Cesena, 24 April 2022 – Said, done. The fines for the over 50 who have not fulfilled thevaccination obligation are coming, and those who thought they could escape it (between the end of the state of emergency, and Covid which is less and less talked about, despite the rising numbers) were very wrong. The first communications of the start of the sanctioning procedure to those who have not been vaccinated against the Covid within the established times. So those over 50 who are not up to date with the vaccine, are preparing to pay the 100 euro fine, which made some smile and many indignant. But it seems that some warning has arrived inappropriately.

“In these days more and more people are receiving notices of the initiation of the procedure – explains Milad Jubran Basir, president of Federconsumatori Forlì-Cesena – while the actual tax bills have not yet started. Citizens over 50, who for one reason or another do not appear up to date with vaccinations, are urged to respond within 10 days to explain why they did not get vaccinated, or did not complete the vaccination cycle “. It is the decree law n.1 of January 7, 2022 that contains the sanctioning rules: times are very short. You have to respond quickly (ten days ) not only to the Local Health Authority, but also to the Revenue Agency on a portal.

“In the past three days we have received 32 complaints – continues Basir – there are foreign people who have been vaccinated abroad, to whom the vaccine has not been recognized. This is the case of a Chinese who allegedly had a regular vaccine in his country. There are people with health problems, because of which they cannot be vaccinated, who were asked to explain why they refrained from undergoing serum, and finally there are people, always over 50, who have contracted Covid and therefore should not be vaccinated, but who they were also contacted. There is no doubt that there have been mistakes and that blanket sanctions have been sent. We are here to explain to the people who have already received, or will receive, this communication, that within ten days of receipt, they can try to block the proceedings against them, in order to avoid the financial penalty “.

Federconsumatori provides assistance at the Forlì and Cesena offices. At the same time another battle continues: the struggle of the over 50 No Vax (almost a hundred) who turn tolawyer Luca Ventaloro and to colleagues in the legal coordination, to obtain what for two years they have called ‘health freedom’. People who do not agree to pay a fine that they deem illegitimate, and are even willing to pay the costs of a trial before the justice of the peace, which costs well over 100 euros.