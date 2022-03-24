Obligation to vaccinate teachers and Ata, remains in force until June 15, 2022. The default used for support activities to schools. REOPENING DECREE [PDF]

The decree law with the road map for the easing of measures aimed at combating Covid-19 has been published in the Official Gazette.

As regards the vaccination obligation for teachers and Ata, the measure remains in force until June 15, 2022 (also for the booster dose).

According to the provision published in the Official Gazette, vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils.

The act of ascertaining the non-fulfillment requires the school manager to use the defaulting teacher in support activities for the school institution.

From 1 April 2022 until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021/2022, the school managers provide for the replacement of non-vaccinated teaching and educational staff through the assignment of fixed-term contracts which are resolved by law when the replaced subjects, having fulfilled the vaccination obligation, regain the right to carry out the didactic activity.

Urgent provisions to overcome the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency.