Obligation to wear a mask at work until June

The announced meeting took place on 4 May, with the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economic Development, INAIL and all the social partners, to evaluate the measures preventive measures provided for by the shared Protocol update of the measures for the contrast and the containment of the diffusion of COVID-19 in the workplace of 6 April 2021, which had updated the previous versions signed on 14 March and 24 April 2020.

It should be remembered that the rationale stated in the Protocol is that the continuation of production activities can only take place in the presence of conditions that ensure adequate levels of protection considering combining the continuation of production activities with the guarantee of health and safety conditions in the workplace and working methods.

What was decided in the meeting

Unanimously, as stated in the specific note published on the Ministry of Labor website, it was found that, despite the cessation of the state of emergencyneeds to contrast the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic persist.

The decision, which will now be formalized in a specific report, was to confirm and deem the Protocol operational in its entirety and to undertake to guarantee its application, thus continuing along the direction of the important preventive function that the agreement has made it possible to combat and contain the spread of infections from the virus in the workplace.

As underlined by the trade unions the continuation of validity of the Protocol provides for the confirmation and consequent updating of company protocols. In the meeting it was then agreed to fix a new meeting within the next June 30th to verify the opportunity to make the necessary updates to the text of the Protocol related to the evolution of the epidemiological situation.

What the Protocol provides

In a quick summary of the provisions contained in the Protocol of 6 April 2021, now extended, it should be remembered that theagencythrough the most suitable and effective methods, inform all workers and anyone who enters the company regarding the provisions of the authorities, delivering and / or posting at the entrance and in the most visible places of the company premises, appropriate informative brochures.

Then obligatory that the people present in the company adopt all hygienic precautions, especially for the hands. The company provides suitable and sufficient cleaning means for the hands that must be accessible to all workers also thanks to specific dispensers placed in easily identifiable points.

As for the personal protective equipment their rational use is recommended. In all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors, the use of surgical masks or higher-level personal protective equipment is considered mandatory.

Such use it is not needed in the case of activities carried out in conditions of isolation. It should be opportunely remembered as in public employment the use of PPE was regulated with a specific circular no. 1/2022 of the Minister of Public Administration, in accordance with the ordinance of the Minister of Health of 28 April 2022 applicable from 1 May according to which the use of individual respiratory protection devices was recommendedbut without obligation, in public indoor places or places open to the public.

The circular contains general indications for a correct and homogeneous application of the order of Minister Speranza in public workplaces. It will be the responsibility of each administration to promptly issue the necessary operational measures, taking into account the concrete conditions of the workplace and the methods of carrying out the work performance of its employees.

The use of FFP2 masks it is recommended, in particular, for the staff in contact with the public devoid of suitable protective barriers, for those in line at the canteen or in other common areas, for those who share the room with “fragile” staff, in the elevators and in cases where the spaces cannot exclude crowds.

Returning to the Protocol of 6 April 2021, it is still foreseen that theaccess to common areasincluding company canteens, smoking areas and changing rooms is quotawith the provision of continuous ventilation of the premises, of a reduced time of rest inside such spaces and with the maintenance of a safety distance of one meter between the people who occupy them.

It is then necessary to organize the spaces and sanitize the changing rooms, in order to leave the workers available for the storage of work clothes and guarantee them suitable hygienic and sanitary conditions.

It must then be guaranteed periodic sanitation and the daily cleaning, with special detergents, of the canteen rooms and the keyboards of the drink and snack dispensers. Other provisions of particular significance reported in the Protocol are those for which the agile and remote work continues to be favored as it is useful and modular prevention toolwithout prejudice to the need for the employer to guarantee adequate support conditions for the worker and his activity (assistance in the use of equipment, modulation of working times and breaks).

It should be remembered that on 21 April the bilateral national observatory on agile work was established, chaired by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, which aims to monitor the evolution of agile work with reference to its results. development of collective bargaining on the subject, the trend of the guidelines contained in the specific Protocol of December 2021, as well as possible developments with reference both to any regulatory changes and to the growing technological and digital evolution.

Returning to the Protocol for the contrast and containment of the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace, of 6 April 2021, it is again highlighted how the need for the respect for social distancingeven through a remodeling of workspaces, compatibly with the nature of the production processes and company spaces. The articulation of the work can be redefined with differentiated timeswhich favor social distancing by reducing the number of presences at the same time in the workplace and preventing gatherings at entry and exit with flexible schedules.

