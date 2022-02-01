Obligation to wear a mask outdoors and discos, that’s how long the squeeze will last – Libero Quotidiano





Obligation to wear an outdoor mask and closed discos for another ten days: on these two points an agreement would have been found in the Council of Ministers, according to what some government sources cited by the‘Handle. The dance clubs, therefore, should reopen their doors starting from the weekend before the Valentine’s Day. Just as the owners of these businesses had asked. The obligation of outdoor masks, on the other hand, would also concern the white area.





At the opening of the Council, the premier Mario Draghi he wanted to say a few words about the re-election of Sergio Mattarella to the Quirinale: “The priorities he expressed, the fight against the pandemic and the recovery of the economic and social life of the country, are the same as those of the Government”. Then, during the meeting, speaking of the NRP, he explained that “the disbursement of the second installment, due to expire on 30 June 2022, presupposes the achievement of 45 goals and objectives for a financial and loan contribution of € 24.1 billion “.





“The next Council of Ministers on Wednesday will be dedicated to one timely recognition of the situation relating to the main Pnrr objectives for the first half of the year – continued Draghi -. In view of the achievement of the aforementioned goals and objectives, in the next few days, I would ask all Ministers to indicate the state of implementation of the investments and reforms under their responsibility, indicating the possible need for regulatory and corrective measures connected to the achievement of the 45 objectives and targets set by the Recovery plan in 2022 “.



