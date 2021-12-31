obligation to wear masks outdoors and teleworking

In one week, Omicron dominated the others. After Delta, B.1.1.529 is now the main variant in France, with “significant progression in recent days”. This is what emerges from the declarations of the health authorities beyond the Alps by virtue of the results of the swabs: the “62.4% of tests reveals a profile compatible with Omicron “. An incontrovertible and impressive figure compared to the previous week when, among the positives, only 39.4% were affected by Omicron. An epilogue already announced last December 22 by the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, on BFM TV: “Omicron will be dominant in France between Christmas and New Year”.

“In week 51 (December 20-26), the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 accelerated sharply (+ 50%). The Omicron variant became the majority in the country with 62.4% of screening tests which reported mutation profiles compatible with an Omicron variant at the beginning of week 52 (versus 39.4% in week 51) “, reports the weekly epidemiological bulletin of Santé publique France.

To cope with the significant increase in infections, the government has enacted new restrictive measures such as outdoor masks and the obligation for companies to do work employees remotely. The road is traced, with fines introduced as a deterrent.

The face masks also outdoors will concern people aged 12 years or older, those engaged in jogging or exercise, those traveling by bicycle, motorbike and car are exempt. Anyone who does not respect the rule will be subject to one administrative fine of 135 euros.

The fines against French companies linked to the obligation of smart working or teleworking are heavier: we pass from a minimum of one thousand euros to a maximum of 50 thousand euros. The announcement was made by the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Élisabeth Borne, during a television interview. “It is an administrative sanction that aims to be a quick response to stem the surge in Covid-19 infections due to the Omicron variant”.

In this sense, the government announces “sweeping checks in order to ensure that the new measures launched by the government are actually respected, in particular the obligation to telework between 3 and 4 days a week when possible”, he concluded. Borne. Added to this are a series of shock absorbers and aids to support companies and also new rules on insulation.

The surge in infections – 208,000 new positives in the last 24 hours – could block up to 6.5 million French: this is the total number of cases of people who have had contact with positive people. One in ten people, therefore, could remain in isolation and in fact create damage to the country’s economic activities. To avoid paralysis, the executive is considering new proposals.

Meanwhile it study by the Pasteur Institute reassures about the health impact of the Omicron variant than Delta or Wuhan strain. According to the Paris researchers, the Omicron infection, apparently out of control, would involve a lower risk of hospitalization, classified between 50 and 80%, compared to the previous variants. Pasteur suggests to the French to “reduce their contacts with other people between 10 and 20% to decrease the daily number of hospitalizations, allowing hospitals to withstand the new wave”. According to the researchers, an increase in the vaccination of adults not yet vaccinated is necessary: ​​”Vaccination of 90% of adults at the rate of 100,000 doses administered per day could reduce the peak of hospitalizations between 17 and 35%”, concludes the study.