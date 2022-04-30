obligation until June 15 in hospitals, transport and cinemas

After the advances of recent days on the end of the squeeze, an amendment was approved in the Social Affairs Committee of the House that extends the use of the mask until June 15th in the health sector, hospitals and RSAs, in local and long-distance public transport, in professional studios, cinemas and theaters and in indoor sporting events “. This was announced by the Ministry of Health Roberto Speranza in his speech at the Anaao Giovani conference in Rome.

After the approval by the competent commission of the Chamber of Deputies of the decree “end of state of emergency”, the Minister of Health signed the ordinance that transposes the text of the amendment on the use of masks indoors, as approved by the commission .

Undersecretary Costa

“With the approval in the Commission in the Chamber of the amendment to the last Covid decree in March, the obligation to use masks practically everywhere ends – explained the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa (Noi Con l’Italia), on the sidelines of the work of the Twelfth Commission, in which he participated as a representative of the government – They will remain mandatory indoors until June 15 in local and long-distance public transport, for shows open to the public in cinemas, in theaters, in entertainment and live music venues and for all indoor sporting events and competitions “.

“The same will be true – continues Costa – also for workers, users and visitors of health, social health and social welfare facilities, including the rsa. In all other workplaces, without distinction between public and private, the mask will only be strongly recommended “.

“I am personally satisfied with the result achieved, also because I have always maintained together with my party, Nci, that the conditions existed to continue with the gradual return to normality. The beginning of this new phase is consistent with the responsibility shown by the Italians who have learned to live with the virus with great awareness. It is a long-awaited message of trust for the citizens ”, concluded Costa.

Instead, it remains until 31 December 2022 the vaccination obligation with the suspension from work for health professionals and workers in hospitals and nursing homes; until the same date the green pass remains mandatory for visitors to nursing homes, hospices and hospital wards. For the police, the armed forces, school and university staff, but also the over 50s, the vaccination obligation remains in force until next June 15.