Obligatory vaccine over 50, the procedure for the cancellation of the sanction

Civitavecchia – The ASL Roma 4 lets you know how to apply after receiving the communication from the Revenue Agency

Civitavecchia – We receive and publish – With the decree law number 1 of January 7, 2022, the anti Covid-19 vaccination obligation was introduced for all Italian and foreign citizens aged 50 and over, residing or staying in Italy. The vaccination obligation, with effect from 1 February 2022, will remain in force until 15 June 2022.

Non-compliant citizens who have received notice of the initiation of the sanctioning procedure from the Revenue Agency must, within 10 days of notification, send the following documentation in Pdf format exclusively to the e-mail address penalties.vaccinazionecovid@aslroma4.it.

Identification of the communication of the initiation of the sanctioning procedure by the Revenue Agency, necessary for the eventual revocation of the sanction; health card or tax code; valid identity document; certification relating to the deferral or exemption from the anti-Covid-19 vaccination obligation; certification relating to any other absolute impediment to anti-Covid-19 vaccination; any certificates of anti-Covid-19 vaccinations performed in Italy or abroad; phone number.

ASL Roma 4 will send the result of the evaluation directly to the Revenue Agency.

In the event that the vaccination obligation is confirmed, the Revenue Agency will send the citizen a debit notice with the value of an enforceable title.

The applicant may receive one of the following responses from the ASL Roma 4: the request has been accepted, the request is accepted with reserve for verification and / or additions, the request has not been accepted.

In the event that the request is accepted with reserve, it will be subject to reassessment with the subsequent issuance of a new definitive response of acceptance or refusal.

We remind you that messages with incomplete attachments or in a format other than that indicated will not be processed.

ASL Rome 4

April 19, 2022