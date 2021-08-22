Oblivion was a drug for James McAvoy: the solution was drastic

Although Skyrim is the most popular of the Bethesda series, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has also bewitched players and among fans of the title we also find James McAvoy, an actor who recently shared a funny anecdote.

The actor, known mainly for playing the young man Professor Xavier in the films dedicated to X-Men, said he had always been not only a huge fan of role-playing games, but also of The Legend of Zelda and Secret of Mana series. Given and considered his preferences in videogame terms, the release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion captured him to the point of turning into a real addiction that put him in serious difficulty with his work. By the time the Bethesda title hit the market, McAvoy was grappling with the film “Becoming Jane – The portrait of a woman against”, in which he played the love interest of Anne Hathaway.

McAvoy recounts how he spent much of his time immersed in the lands of Tamriel, to the point of not sleeping or learning the lines for the next working day. Once he even played so much that he didn’t realize that he had spent the whole night on the game and that within 10 minutes they would be picking him up and returning to the set. This is how the man made a drastic decision: destroy the Oblivion disk placing it on a gas stove and watching its slow destruction. To make the anecdote even more bizarre is the fact that within a few years he would have taken the place of Patrick Stewart, voice ofEmperor Uriel Septim in Oblivion, in the X-Men movies.

However, it seems that McAvoy’s passion is still alive today, although the actor spends much less time in the company of video games. According to his words, he has recently played a few games in Call of Duty Warzone, a battle royale that helped him keep in touch with friends during the lockdown.