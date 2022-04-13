Obraniak doubts the return of the great Neymar

Since the shipwreck observed on the lawn of theAS Monaco on the 29th day, the PSG knew how to react with two river successes against the FC Lorient (5-1) and facing the Clermont Foot (6-1). Two adversaries very well within the reach of the Parisians of course, but that at least allowed us to finally see the famous MNM. Indeed, during these two confrontations, Neymar Jr scored five goals. What put him back a little in legs, while he displayed starving statistics since the start of the season.

A question therefore arises: can we hope to see a Neymar return to its best level during the next financial year? Invited to speak on this subject on the set of The Channel The Team, Ludovic Obraniak expressed his skepticism. According to him, the number 10 red and blue does not have this desire for high level requirements.

“If the question is whether he can come back to the top… Already, look at him, he didn’t have the same physique at all when he was at the top. Physically, he is completely transformed. It has taken on more mass, it is less light, it is less twirling, it is less airy. When we look Benzema, Lewandowski, Ronaldo… To be at the top level at a certain age, you have to be extremely demanding. Neymar started football very early. Maybe today, with all that stardom, he’s got some wear and tear. Maybe he doesn’t want all that anymore. »