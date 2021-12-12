obscene video, ends in disgrace – Libero Quotidiano

News

obscene video, ends in disgrace

The “provocation” of Siskanee, a beautiful model active on Onlyfans who has seen fit to shoot a red light video for her subscribers in an Indonesian airport, ends badly. The uninhibited girl first unbuttons her blouse, then starts showing her breasts to the camera and finally, she doesn’t pay, pulls up her skirt and starts pleasuring herself. All this, of course, while the frenetic life of the passengers continues around her, between those who have landed and those who have yet to embark. We are at the international airport of Yogyakarta on the island of Java, and unsuspecting people are being filmed with a brisk step suitcase in hand while Siskanee records her sex tape.

Published last month on the web, the video sparked the anger of the residents, who recognized the place and decided to report the model to the police. The young woman was then arrested at a railway station in Bandung City and sent to trial. According to reports from airport staff to the local police chief, the video dates back to October. A detail confirmed by the presence of a newly installed road sign, explains the British tabloid Daily Star. To fit the model, the absence of both bra and panties. It didn’t take much to understand, but it’s a sign that the model “had the sexual act planned in advance”. “The video – it is stressed again – was shot in the parking lot of the YIA airport. It was on the second floor of the parking lot, on the west side”.

The “vulgar behavior not allowed” could now cause big trouble for the protagonist, accused of having violated the law on pornography: the red light influencer risks a maximum prison sentence of 12 years.

