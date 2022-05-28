Obsessed by the beauty of Adela Noriega, this was the millionaire sum that Luis Miguel paid to meet the actress and act in one of his video clips | People | Entertainment

Luis Miguel was the idol of the moment more than 30 years ago. And his fame allowed him to fulfill many of his wishes as the music superstar that all of Latin America idolized, one of them was getting the actress Adela Noriega to work alongside him.

And although the biographical series that Netflix produced detailed many aspects of his personal life, there are still many anecdotes to tell about the controversial singer who is still admired by millions of fans.

There were many celebrities who registered as the loves of the son of Luisito Rey and Marcela Basteri, and the Mexican actress somehow joins that list.

Luis Miguel paid 80 thousand dollars for Adela Noriega to work with him

All the gadgets that Luis Miguel wasted to conquer the women who captured his attention are known. And in that purpose “El Sol de México” spared no effort and money so that the beautiful Mexican who triumphed in soap operas, was part of one of his music videos.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Adela Noriega became an acclaimed celebrity in her country. The producers wanted her as part of her stories on television, and as the protagonists of many dramas she was a guarantee of success for endless titles.

It was the Time Line account on YouTube, which recalled that the beauty of the actress became an obsession for the interpreter of “When the Sun Heats”, and for this reason he decided to pay the high figure of 80 thousand dollars to be the main female figure in the video clip “Palabra de Honor”, detailed the newspaper Debate.

The protagonist of “Amor Real” and “El Privilegio de Amar” worked by his side in 1984 and in this way, Luis Miguel was able to meet Adela Noriega, being part of the artistic talent that participated in bringing the musical theme to life.

For that year, Luis Miguel and the actress were just teenagers who triumphed in their country on different stages. The 14-year-old singer generated a frenzy among her fans, and Noriega, 15, was already known on the small screen through commercials and her participation in the production “Principessa.”

Finally, Adela, after a successful career in her country, in 2008 separated from the artistic world, and since then a halo of mystery and controversy has covered her disappearance from the profession that she practiced for years on Televisa. (AND)

