obsessed with the influencer, a stalker wanted to kill her with a bomb

Regularly targeted by threats, Kim Kardashian has recently received more than 80 letters written by the same stalker. The latter also threatened to blow up the offices of the influencer, as revealed by the American media TMZ Friday, May 20, 2022.

Although she is one of the most popular influencers on the planet, Kim Kardashian has as many fans as detractors. Among the latter, some do not even hesitate to threaten the former girlfriend of rapper Kanye West. A certain David Resendiz has also recently been particularly aggressive towards the sister of Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as revealed by the American media TMZ Friday, May 20, 2022.

Kim Kardashian threatened with death by a stalker

In fact, this famous David Resendiz literally harassed Kim Kardashian by sending him no less than 80 letters. The latter all contained death threats more virulent than each other. The influencer therefore decided to file a complaint against him, through his lawyer, Me Shawn Holley. “He threatened me several times. He was making weird sexual references about me.“, explained the companion of the american comedian Pete Davidson to his legal representative.

In addition to death threats, David Resendiz also announced in one of his famous letters his intention to blow up Kim Kardashian’s offices with a bomb. A threat that the mother would take very seriously. “She fears for her safety and that of her family. She is afraid that Resendiz will come after her. She asked that her detractor not approach her within 100 meters“, highlighted TMZ in his article.

Kim Kardashian says her life and the lives of her children are in danger https://t.co/nHNk2qgohU — TMZ (@TMZ) May 21, 2022

Kim Kardashian regularly harassed by the paparazzi

Accustomed to being harassed, mainly by the paparazzi, Kim Kardashian had already pushed a rant about it in the past. “I didn’t want to let the paparazzi take a picture of me today and they threatened my life saying if I kept blocking the pictures they would make my world a dangerous place! Yesterday, four cars blocked me. It’s really scary to see that they are legally allowed to do this“, she wrote in particular on her Twitter account in 2013. “There is no excuse for threats and harassment. I am constantly stalked. let me enjoy my life“, then added the influencer a few days later.