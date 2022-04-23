Obsession with food, physical activity and diet could be warning signs of these diseases that lead to social isolation, depression and insomnia

3 million Italians suffer from it and 95% are women. One out of ten cases concerns pre-adolescence and when one becomes aware, the fear of declaring the problem and facing the pathology takes over. The obsession with body weight could degrade the quality of life and isolate us socially. Yet the results of the latest studies tell us that healing would not be impossible.

The therapies indicated by the professionals who study this type of disorders and the help of specialists would be essential to take the right path. Lifestyle and proper nutrition help keep us healthy, but we should never take extreme measures to achieve our goals. The nerve factor could be one of the triggers.

Delicate age

Eating disorders have been widespread in the last twenty years. When obsession with food, physical activity and diet arise as a necessity, they could hide a serious problem. The risk of losing the psycho-physical balance, essential for facing the phases of life, would be real.

Often these disorders arise as we move from childhood to adulthood and body changes and hormonal dynamics take over. The stage of puberty is very delicate and it takes very little to create confusion about what are the basic needs. Anorexia nervosa leads us to give up food for fear of gaining weight. In general, it could also be the environment in which we grow up that affects certain insecurities that would lead to developing these pathologies. In fact, not surprisingly, anorexia is the third most common chronic disease among young people.

Anorexia and bulimia nervosa are the eating disorders that scholars usually focus on. The biggest problem would be the diagnoses. As is often the case, early diagnosis eases the path to recovery.

To raise public awareness, for 10 years, on March 15, the national day against eating disorders has been celebrated.

Every year at least 4 thousand new cases are registered and are added to the already existing ones. The first alarm bells would concern the obsession with weight and food but also the isolation. The discomfort one feels towards peers would lead to neglect social relationships and concentrate on other occupations. The obsession for study, then, together with that for food, could be a sign that should not be overlooked.

Often an eating disorder is mistakenly treated as if it were a depressive state. While insomnia is hardly linked to a similar problem.

It would be up to the parents to notice these changes. Contacting a doctor is the best way to deal with the situation. The approach that is followed to cure sufferers affects both the body and the mind. Usually a multidisciplinary team takes care of the cases and both patients and family members could be involved in the recovery process.

