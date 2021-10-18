News

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and Amanda Seyfried: I’ve been fighting obsessions for years

American actress Amanda Seyfried told of suffering from OCD in an interview on Allure. The 30-year-old, who started out as a model and rose to fame playing films like “Mamma mia!” or “Les Misèrables”, lives most of the time in a lonely house in the middle of nature near the Catskill mountains, in the state of New York: “I had the stoves removed because I am obsessed with the idea that they can cause a fire”, he began with the interviewer.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, eight signs to watch out for
Wash your hands until they are skinned
Under treatment for 11 years

Amanda Seyfried has been on treatment for 11 years with a drug used to treat depression and anxiety: “I will never stop taking it – she says -, despite having been taking the minimum dose for some time, whether it is placebo or not, I don’t want to risk it” . The young woman confessed to having gone through a bad period in which she was convinced that she had a tumor on her head: «I had an MRI scan and the neurologist sent me to the psychiatrist. A mental illness is something that people view differently than other disorders. In a less serious way, but they shouldn’t: just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there. “

2 million Americans

Amanda says that growing obsessive thoughts and fears have decreased a lot. “Knowing that a lot of fears aren’t based on reality really helps me,” he concludes.
In the US, OCD affects about 1 percent of the adult population, more than 2 million people, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Sufferers must face uncontrollable, intrusive thoughts and engage in behaviors that become necessarily obsessive, with the need to repeat the same gestures over and over again: actions that can heavily interfere with all aspects of life.

Typical behaviors

Some underestimate this disorder and think it only concerns people who become overly concerned about organization or cleanliness, but suffering from it really causes anxiety and fear, the behaviors cannot be controlled and those who perform them are not happy to do so, explains the US National Institute of Mental Health.
Other “tics” of the disorder are the obsession with safety, which leads to keep seeing if the door is closed or the oven turned off, the need to count, shrug or clear your throat. Activities that often take a long time during the day.

October 18, 2016 (change October 19, 2016 | 2:42 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


