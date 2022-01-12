Obsidian hires Ryan Warden, ex-producer of Mass Effect, Dragon Age and LoL – Nerd4.life

Avowed continues its development in great secrecy in Obsidian’s studies, and in the absence of official news we can try to draw some of it by looking at the personnel movements recorded through LinkedIn and other similar sites, on the basis of which we learn that Obsidian hired Ryan Warden as production director of the game, a decidedly experienced character in the field with a background in Riot Games and BioWare.

Warden arrived in Obsidian at the very beginning of January 2022, directly from Riot Games, taking on the role of production director for Avowed, the new First person RPG for Xbox Series X | S and PC set in the world of the Pillars of Eternity series but destined to tell a whole new story and in a different way than previous titles.

There has been no official announcement of Warden joining Obsidian, but this is evident from his LinkedIn profile, as reported by the Idle Sloth Twitter account, in the message above. The developer has a 17-year career but above all he seems to be decidedly experienced in the field of RPG production, given the curriculum.

In Riot Games, Warden has served as Senior Producer on Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends, but it’s also interesting to see how much he has done within BioWare, where he has worked for over 11 years: among the games he has taken part in there are all the greatest hits of the team in the field of more or less classic RPG, with the whole trilogy of Mass Effect, Jade Empire and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

In the meantime, we await official information on Avowed, which has shown that it should use Unreal Engine 5 and which, according to reporter Jez Corden, “looks like Skyrim but more colorful”.