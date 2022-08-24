Obtain American citizenship without taking the exam. We explain how you can do it

Obtaining United States citizenship (US Citizenship) is one of the crucial goals for those who have set out to start a new life in this country from scratch. However, not all emigrants will achieve American citizenship at the same time, since not all of them have the same country of origin, do not have the same level of English language or simply do not have the basic requirements to apply for United States citizenship. Joined.

However, you should not stress, it is important that you know that you have some alternatives to obtain American citizenship without taking the current exam in current protocols. We explain how.

Yes, it is and in the same way, if you meet some of the exceptions to the rule that we will discuss below, by becoming a US citizen you will be able to obtain all the rights that this status implies, including the right to vote.

Many do not think about the requirements to obtain United States citizenship from the first moment they arrive in the country, however, it is necessary that is a mistake. Well, several of the steps you take when you start living in this country will be determining precedents when it comes to being granted United States citizenship.

What are the requirements to apply for United States citizenship?

Basically, those who meet these conditions can apply for US citizenship:

Those foreigners who are 18 years old They are legal permanent residents for a period of at least 5 years. However, depending on how the resident status was obtained, in some cases you can apply for US citizenship having only 3 years of residence in the United States. Know how to read, write and speak English, even if it is not so fluent but that allows to understand and communicate correctly Being a person with good social projection, moral Pass the exam that is done to obtain American citizenship

And if you wonder Why can they deny you the American citizen? Well, basically for not complying with any of these requirements mentioned above, or for having had some inappropriate behavior during your previous time of residence.

But as we said before, there are some alternatives to obtain United States citizenship without having to take the exam.

These are the 3 ways to obtain American citizenship without having to take the exam:

How to obtain American Citizenship without exam?

To do this you must have at least one of these conditions:

Be over 55 years of age and have a lawful permanent residence in the United States for at least 15 years

Have had permanent residence in the United States for at least 20 years and have already reached the age of 50

In the case of presenting a physical or mental disability that prevents taking the exam to obtain United States citizenship

If the applicant is a minor and one of their parents has just obtained it, that is, American citizenship is obtained through parentage.

How to obtain American citizenship without speaking English?

This is a question asked by many immigrants who hope to obtain United States citizenship (US Citizenship).

As we indicated in a previous section referring to the requirements to apply for US citizenship, specifically the point 3 it is an essential condition for obtaining United States citizenship.

However, as we indicated, this fact should not disable you. Every year millions of Spanish-speakers, Africans, Asians and other latitudes obtain American citizenship without having a good command of the English language. Since the USA is a multicultural country, the authorities are usually quite benevolent with emigrants who meet the other requirements, hence it is enough that your English serves to communicate properly.

Tips to obtain American citizenship in 2022 if you do not speak English

Some days before the exam date you can watch some movies or TV shows in English. Books and magazines are also very useful, or simply look for the lyrics of a song in English that you like.

Make a list of questions that you think you might be asked, and write the answers using an online translator

Keep in mind that there is a compendium with the 100 questions that are usually asked to grant American citizenship. We do not recommend memorizing them, but we do recommend familiarizing yourself with them.

He carefully examines, fumbles, reviews the twenty pages that make up the application module for American citizenship.

Use family and friends and practice with them from the roles of interviewer and interviewee.

When and where to apply for the American citizen?

Do you have other questions? Are you interested in knowing when and where to apply for the American citizen? Or How long does it take for a United States citizen? We invite you to stay tuned for our regular updates on this topic, or consult the website designed by the US government for these purposes.