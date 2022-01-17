obtained the restraining order for his stalker

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have dealt with obsessed fans who are stationed under their house. Kylie Jenner has been stalked by a boy named for the past year Jrue Mesgan against which it has implemented a restraining order. However, on Boxing Day, wearing a black overalls, gray hat and face mask, the stalker showed up again at the gate of his house in Holmby Hills.

After violating the approach order, Jrue Mesgan was arrested and held with a bail of 2 thousand dollars. Kylie, pregnant with her second child, was particularly shocked by this episode and wanted to ask for a standing restraining order. Shawn Holley, the star’s lawyer, presented the legal documents that prohibit new approaches by the stalker. Jenner was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, hoping the boy has learned his lesson.

Although Kylie is used to dealing with these subjects, her concern has grown more since she became mom. Now it is waiting for the second child and, for this very reason, he wants to do everything to protect his family. Fans often become obsessed to such an extent that they start persistently stalking their idols, creating in them a feeling of perennial anxiety. Real harassment that must be punished by law.

Kylie Jenner stalker: Jrue Mesgan isn’t the only one

As already mentioned, Jrue Mesgan wasn’t the only obsessed fan Kylie has dealt with. Also in December, another boy showed up near her home with flowers in hand. The latter asked her to marry him but, by mistake, he ended up in the property of a neighbor and was arrested for housebreaking. All the Kardashians have had problems with obsessed fans and some have even joined theirs homes. Scary moments that we hope are no longer a part of their lives.