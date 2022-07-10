Obtaining asylum in the United States will be faster with this measure

The positive change would be radical with the new measure for migrants. You will be able to obtain asylum in the United States in just six months. You will not have to wait five years as before.

This is the New Provisional Final Rule implemented several weeks ago that already has thousands of followers. Since its implementation, waiting times have been shortened.

It is a modification that automatically results in a benefit for migrants who request asylum in the United States.

The leading entities in this good news are the Department of Homeland Security and its Justice counterpart. Both Offices intend to ensure a more viable process for those who wait at the border with Mexico and are eligible to apply for this modality.

eye! The Rule in question is only valid for procedures issued after May 31 of this year.

You should know that unaccompanied minors have no right to be eligible in this case. However, adults and their families who fear persecution, torture and return to their country of origin can apply.

Most Approved Migrants for Asylum

The most approved migrants for asylum in the United States come from Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Venezuela, Mexico and Cuba.

You can not ignore that not all applicants will have their approval right away. Those who are not eligible will be deported as soon as possible.

If you cannot speak English fluently, you have the right to an interpreter free of charge. This will speed up the process by phone or in person.

The intention of the US authorities is to prioritize migrants who wish to live in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Boston or San Francisco. Likewise, applicants seeking to reside in Newark will have an advantage.