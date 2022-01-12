“Obvious drop without training, Cagliari did not want to move it!”

The Bologna coach spoke at the press conference after the defeat against Cagliari Sinisa Mihajlovic he returned to talk about the failure to postpone the match using harsh tones towards the Sardinian club: “It is always better to be honest than smart, even if today slyness has won. Cagliari could have agreed on the postponement or on playing it tomorrow, but they wanted to play today and got an important result. In life everyone gets what they deserve and the wheel turns ”.

On the game itself, however, the Serbian coach focuses mainly on the final drop due to the lack of training in the legs: “We knew that in the last twenty minutes we would go down and they took us where they wanted and won, while we took two posts that could have been goals. We lost lucidity in managing and defending, but it was normal for this to happen since we didn’t train. I’m sorry because we could have brought the result home. – Mihajlovic continues as reported by Tuttobolognaweb.com – We’re closed, but it wasn’t scary. It was just a question of physical condition and clarity. I have nothing to blame for the team that gave everything and didn’t deserve this result. As long as we were in shape we were managing the game. Taking two goals without taking shots on goal rode, the first is a lateral foul the second is an own goal. We have lost lucidity “.