Obvious lingerie: This is how celebrities like Gigi Hadid or Dakota Johnson wear it

Whether you’re ready or not the lingerie and the trend of evident skin goes with everything The low rise pants ends, combined with bralettes and lingerie tops in the best style of Julia Fox; or the tailored suits on ready-to-wear lingerie They are the big trend of the moment.

we saw many lingerie garments on the catwalks of Spring/Summer 2022from nightwear made in lace with the Gucci logo, even the bralette blouses by Miu Miu. It seems that this sensual trend is here to stay.

An example of this is that today, at the show Fendi Fall/Winter 2022 in Milan, we saw delicately transparent and revealingas well as parts bustier and corsets with layers of leather and wool. The show was a guarantee that looks inspired by the lingerie and the subtle revelation of the skin will continue to accompany us throughout the year.

Celebrities who love obvious lingerie

Celebrities have also opted for these sexy clothes, and have dressed them outside the privacy of their bedrooms. In fact it was on the red carpet that we saw supermodel Gigi Hadid ready to watch the Savage x Fenty show, with a set of suit and lingerie top.

We must also comment LaQuan Smith’s catsuit What did you wear a few days ago? Kylie Jenner. More recently, Meghan Thee Stallion She wore a lace bra under a leather jacket to the Super Bowl.

For more inspiration on how to style the balcony garments of the moment, the lace jumpsuits and the bustiers for a night out (as well as where to buy them) look no further and follow these 5 trends that we present below:

balcony suits