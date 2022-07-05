The stars of Paris SG are already back in business: initially expected later in training, Lionel Messi, Neymar or even Marquinhos appeared at the Paris SG training center on Tuesday, according to images broadcast by the club on the networks social.

PSG has taken players into its workforce in dribs and drabs since Monday, with physical and medical tests on the program.

The club had first announced that the internationals who played matches in June were not expected until Monday July 11, but several of them have therefore made their early return to Camp des Loges, including Messi, Neymar and captain Marquinhos , but also Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leandro Paredes and new recruit Vitinha.

Monday, several players had succeeded in the PSG training center in the Yvelines, including Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat or Mauro Icardi.

Galtier presented to journalists

The first collective training session of the recovery is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Christophe Galtier, presented on Tuesday as the new coach of Paris SG, cut short speculation about a possible departure of Neymar by saying he wanted the Brazilian striker to “stay” at the club.

“Obviously I want Neymar to stay, because when you have world-class players it’s better to have them with than against”, launched the new technician as rumors swirled around the future of the number 10 Parisian (30 years old), arrived in 2017 for 222 M EUR, a record sum.

In terms of the workforce, the new coach wants to lead a tightly knit group.

“Not a player will be above what the group should be,” warned Galtier, warning that he would not hesitate to “dismiss” recalcitrant players.

“If there are unfortunately players who come out of this framework, from the moment they leave, they will be dismissed. Not a player will be above what the group and the position of the group should be”, launched the technician during his presentation to the press, saying he hoped to have a “reduced” workforce.

The preparation of the Parisians for the 2022/23 season will go through a friendly match against Quevilly-Rouen (L2) on July 15 (5:00 p.m.), then a tour of Japan from July 16. The first official meeting is scheduled in Tel Aviv for the Champions Trophy, July 31 against Nantes.