Ocarina of Time, hackers fully reproduce the code, mod on the way? – Multiplayer.it

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time underwent a total operation reverse engineering through a project specifically aimed at this operation, by ZRET, which could open the door to any mod and new versions of the game.

This operation of decompilation it is important to work in depth on the game, allowing changes such as increase in resolution, new graphics settings and even the introduction of advanced effects such as ray tracing, for example, in addition to the creation of real classic mods, just like happened with the same project applied to Super Mario 64.

The project of ZRET, in particular, it is configured as legal, because it does not use any assets obtained from the original The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The large operation carried out allows modders and developers to completely recreate the game from scratch, replicating the code but without using original materials and assets, which would trigger Nintendo lawsuits.

With the Japanese company it is difficult to have certainties in this sense, given the aggressiveness with which it defends intellectual properties, but if the modders really adhered to these principles, it would be possible to see how “new versions” of Zelda: Ocarina of Time equipped of very different characteristics.

Although the value of the operation is perhaps not very evident, it represents a truly remarkable work by a community of modders, who are obviously very proud of the results achieved at this point. Moreover, it is a situation similar to that seen by the RE3 Project of GTA, which was denounced by Rockstar Games but whose developers have recently counterattacked by appealing precisely to the fact that they have not stolen any original material.