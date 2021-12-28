Occam’s Razor and the Power of Simplicity – Johnjoe McFadden

Not everyone appreciated these innovations. William was accused of teaching heresies and ordered to appear before Pope John XXII in Avignon, France. His trial went on for about four years but never ended. William was forced to flee, chased by a crowd of papal soldiers, after accusing the pope of being a heretic in turn. He accepted the protection of Ludwig IV of Bavaria, Holy Roman Emperor and at the time at odds with the pope, and spent almost the entire rest of his life writing what could be interpreted as moderately sarcastic treatises on the nature of authority. political and religious.

The theologians of the time diligently examined reality by dissecting it into its plethora of universals, but once he got to Oxford, William got rid of it. He brandished his razor for the first time, proclaiming that these were entities multiplied without any need. He went on to insist that science and religion should never be mixed, because science is based on reason while religion is derived from faith. I believe he was the first person to so clearly separate science from its religious shackles, a passage of crucial importance for the subsequent secular development of science.

That mind-meld had provided five scientific “proofs” of the existence of God, a variety of metaphysical essences of so-called “universal” realities, and various explanations of objects in terms of their ultimate purpose, or telos. The ultimate purpose of acorns is for example to feed pigs, while the purpose of pigs is to feed humans and the purpose of humans is to worship god.

The razor The connection between Ockham and Occam’s razor is William of Ockham. Born in the village around 1285, William attended a local Franciscan school before being sent to Oxford to study theology, at the time called “the queen of sciences”. The definition was largely due to the influence of the Italian theologian Thomas Aquinas, who had recently Christianized the works of the great ancient Greek scientist Aristotle.

It has been an instrument of scientific advancement as well as a guiding principle for our thoughts to this day. In my opinion, however, modern science has lost sight of the elementary fact that it is simplicity that guides us more clearly to the greatest truths.

I’m talking about Occam’s razor. Created by the fourteenth-century theologian with a particularly lively history, it is a principle often formulated as follows: “Entities should not be multiplied beyond necessary.” In essence, it reminds us to choose the simplest explanations or models for any phenomenon that we can observe: therefore, if you see lights moving in the sky at night, think about existing and known entities such as airplanes, satellites or shooting stars before taking into consideration the flying saucers.

On my daily commute to work at the University of Surrey I pass a road sign indicating Ockham. Perhaps because it is written slightly differently, it took me a while to grasp the connection between that village and one of the most important concepts in science – dare I say the most important, in the state of enlightenment I am in today.

His razor meanwhile gained many followers. Nicholas Copernicus was one of the first to adopt it. Faced with the “monstrous” complexity of the dominant idea that other celestial bodies revolved around the Earth, in his Commentariolus in 1543 he declared that the motions of the planets “could be resolved with less numerous and complex constructions”. It was thanks to the search for greater simplicity that he came to the model that sees the planets orbit around the Sun. Giovanni Kepler went even further on the road of simplification, identifying the three mathematical laws of the motion of the planets that could be applied to all orbiting bodies, principles that would later be explained in terms of Isaac Newton’s laws of motion and gravity, valid both on Earth and in the heavens. A confirmation of the reflections formulated by William himself who, about 350 years earlier, had affirmed: “It seems to me that… the matter in the heavens is of the same type as the matter here on earth. And this is because plurality should never be postulated without necessity “.

Update knowledge

The history of science is studded with similar stories of scientists who allow themselves to be guided by simplicity to achieve greater understanding. However, in today’s world of large data collections, Occam’s razor seems to have gone out of style. This is despite being incorporated into one of the most powerful tools we have for dealing with them, increasingly found to be fundamental in data-driven science: Bayesian inference. Developed by Thomas Bayes – another cleric, Presbyterian in this case – in the eighteenth century, Bayesian inference is a tool that allows us to update a previously acquired hypothesis into a model, theory or explanation as new information arrives. .

Let’s think of two dice, one with six sides and the other with sixty. Suppose we launch one. I won’t tell you which one, but I’ll tell you that I got a 4. You still don’t know which die I rolled, but the Bayesian inference provides a mathematical framework through which it is possible to say that it is much more likely that it was the six-sided one. (to be precise, ten times more likely), for the simple fact that the sixty-sided die could have produced a much greater number of numbers.

Simple theories or models, such as Copernicus’ heliocentric solar system, are like the six-sided die: they produce definite predictions. Complex theories or models, such as the Ptolemaic model that everything orbited our planet, are like the sixty-sided die and produce more approximate predictions that can fit a wider range of data. When we acquire information that fits both simple and complex models, Bayesian inference, a mathematical embodiment of Occam’s Razor, suggests that we accept the simpler option because it is more likely to be the source of the data. .

Where to stop?

In my field, the biology of complex systems, which deals with the elaboration of models of complex biological systems, the opposite happens. The discipline was born in 2000, when the first draft of the human genomic sequence was unveiled. Initially, the new era of medicine, based on the knowledge of our genome promised by that discovery, struggled to take off. The fault would have been the way biologists treated genes, isolated from each other rather than as components of complex and dynamic systems. My field of study has come to the rescue, offering complex mathematical models of multiple genes and their countless interactions. But then a problem arose: where to stop? How many genes should be included in the models? Ten hundred thousand? The whole human genome?

My interest in Occam’s razor was awakened about ten years ago when one of the founders of systems biology, my colleague and friend Hans Westerhoff, presented a seminar in Surrey entitled “No Occam’s Razor for Systems Biology” . He argued that models of life functioning had to be as complex as possible in order to grasp emerging high-level properties dependent on interactions between genes and their products.

I do not agree. It is certainly true that complex pathways and interactions exist in living cells. However, in the absence of evidence that their presence is necessary to explain the data we see, we should eliminate them from our models if we don’t want to fill them with experimental noise. With colleagues Katharina Nöh and Axel Theorell of the Jülich research center in Germany, I am part of a team that is developing tools that, with razor beats, eliminate millions of candidate metabolism patterns to find the simplest of those that work.

The truth in simplicity

My debate with Westerhoff and the others continues, but after delving into William’s logic I am convinced that Occam’s razor is not just a tool of science, but it is science. Whether we build bridges using Newtonian mechanics or use our understanding of the genetic code to create vaccines against covid-19, science is fundamentally a search for simpler models. To find them and develop concepts and technologies from them, we use additional tools, such as experimentation, mathematics and logic.