Occupational Health, Diego Pablo Simeone, Penlope Cruz, Jessica Alba
|
A little praise sustains a man in the midst of great weariness.
|Irene Leon / Updated 28 April 2022
|
The proper names of April 28 in facts of today focus on the names of Peter Y Valeria and the writer from the United States Harper Lee. I remember also for the writer Antonio Buero Vallejowho passed away on April 28, 2000.
World Day for Safety and Health at Work
ephemeris
On a day like today, in 1887 in France, the firstcar race of history; in 1935 in Moscow metro opens, with a route of 82 kilometers; In 1947 from the port of Callao (Peru) an expedition of six men set out on the Kon Tiki raft bound for Polynesia. They will travel almost 7,000 kilometers in 101 days of crossing; in 1999 the UN declares the World Day for Safety and Health at Work; in 2003 in the USA, the company Manzana open the music store iTunes Store. In its first week it will sell 1 million songs.
character of the day
James Monroe (April 28, 1758-1831), fifth president of the United States.
your phrase
“A little praise sustains a man in the midst of great toil.”
They were also born on April 28 the president of Iraq Saddam Hussein (1937-2006), Spanish actress Penelope Cruz (1975), German businessman Oscar Schindler (1908-1974), automobile builder Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916-1993), American writer Harper Lee (1926-2006), American politician and Secretary of State james barker (1930), American television host Jay Leno (1950), Chilean writer and poet Robert Bolano (1953), American actress Jessica Alba (1986), Spanish footballer Juan kill (1988) and the Argentine coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeon (1970).
Valerianame of Latin origin that means “healthy, strong”.
– Mom, Mom!! Dad says if I lie to him again he’s going to hit me.
Pain is part of life
If it rains there, it doesn’t clear here.
He who exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.
he who knows men
silence is medicine
go back up
remember that the suggestions may be important to other readers.
|
|
Advertising
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|APRIL 2022
|Occupational Health, Diego Pablo Simeone, Penlope Cruz, Jessica Alba
|Day Against Noise, Graphic Design, Nick Kyrgios, Martn Berasategui
|Chernbyl disaster, Imanol Arias, Macarena García and John Isner
|DNA, Penguins, Varane, Alejandro Valverde, Al Pacino, Johan Cruyff
|Meningitis Day, Alejandro Fernndez, Antonio David Flores
|Book Day, Sant Jordi, Tita Cervera, Pasin Vega and Shakespeare
|Mother Earth Day, Jack Nicholson, Fernando Cayo and Donald Tusk
|Isabel II, Isco Alarcón, Andie McDowell, Creativity and Innovation
|Alexander Zverev, Manuel Baqueiro, Miranda Kerr and Barbara Lennie
|The Simpsons, Jos Merc, Kate Hudson, Luis Miguel and Botero
|Patients’ Rights, David Tennant, Paco Jmez and Nuria Ferg
|Easter, Victoria Beckham, Tsonga, Joaqun Prat, and Hemophilia
|Day of the Voice and Entrepreneurship, Emilio Aragón, Sard, Benedict XVI
|World Art Day, Luis Fonsi, Emma Watson, Emma Thompson
|Day of the Americas, Adrien Brody, Santiago Abascal, Gema López
|Da del Beso, Gari Kasparov, Carles Puyol, Olga Tan
|Carlos Sainz, Daniele Donnarumma and Manned Spaceflight
|Parkinson’s Day, Thiago Alcntara, Corretja, Alessandra Ambrosi
|Homeopath, Toni Acosta, Silvia Abril, Roberto Carlos and The Beatles
|Isabel Coixet, Kristen Stewart, Salva Reina and Seve Ballesteros
|Transgenics, Gypsy People, Patricia Arquette, Margaret Thatcher
|Health Day, Russell Crowe, Jaime de Marichalar, Franck Ribry
|ADN, Sports and Peace Day, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Andrs Pajares
|Day of Awareness, Fernando Morientes, Bette Davis and Puskas
|Mine Hazard, Mercedes Mil, Norma Duval, Rudy Fernndez
|Arcoiris, Miguel Bos, Maxi Lopez, Alec Baldwin, Doris Day
|Autism and Children’s Book Day, David Ferrer, Fassbender
|Day of Jokes, Lola Indigo, Juan Echanove and María Villaln
|MARCH 2022
|Colon cancer, Roberto Brasero, Alejandro Amenbar and Octavio Paz
|Bipolar, Sergio Ramos, Celine Dion, Van Gogh and Francisco de Goya
|Day of the Piano, Elle MacPherson, Kant, Vangelis and Terence Hill
|Da del Teatro, Sharon Stone, Chuck Norris, Bigas Luna and Sara Montiel
|Climate Day, Pedrojota Ramrez, Larry Page and Keira Knightley
|Unborn Child, David Bustamante, Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker
|Tuberculosis Day, Arturo Valls, Mara Valverde, Tommy Hilfiger
|Meteorology Day, Nuria Roca, Campazzo, Andrea Dovizioso
|Water Day, Mick Schumacher, Reese Witherspoon and Bebo Valds
|Down Syndrome, Forests and Poetry, Griezmann and Jordi Alba
|Day of Happiness and the Sparrow, Silvia Abascal and Primavera
|Father’s Day, San José, Bruce Willis, Glenn Close and Eduardo Savarin
|World Sleep Day, Ana Obregn, Adam Levine and Luc Besson
|San Patricio, Pilar Rubio, Katie Ledecky, Rob Lowe, Rob Kardashian
|Social Work Day, Belén Rueda, Mónica Cruz and Felipe Reyes
|Consumer’s Day, Mal, Eva Longoria and David Cronenberg
|Mathematics, Stephen Curry, Michael Caine and Cardiovascular Risk
|Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pepe Rodríguez, Kira Mir, and Fito Pez
|Glaucoma Day, Mara Adnez, Liza Minelli and Javier Clemente
|11-M, Victims of Terrorism, Pablo López, Coentroy Larraaga
|Da del Rin, Sharon Stone, Chuck Norris, Bigas Luna and Sara Montiel
|Day of the Tortilla and the DJ, Elena Furiase, Diego Torres, Juliette Binoche
|Women’s Day, Florentino Pérez, Carlos Baute and Silvia Mars
|Cereal Day, Nathalie Poza, Rachel Weisz, Alex ODogherty
|Speech Therapy and Lymphedema, Clara Lago, Julio Bocca, and García Márquez
|Energy Efficiency, Felipe González, Eva Mendes and Ray Loriga
|Obesity Day, Spanish Flu, Verstappen, Kapuscinski
|Audition Day, Ada Colau, Jessica Biel, Fernando Colunga and Alfredo Landa
|Daniel Craig, Josema Yuste, Chris Martin, Jon Bon Jovi and Lou Reed
|…see posts from other months