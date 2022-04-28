Occupational Health, Diego Pablo Simeone, Penlope Cruz, Jessica Alba

Entertainment

A little praise sustains a man in the midst of great weariness.
The proper names of April 28 in facts of today focus on the names of Peter Y Valeria and the writer from the United States Harper Lee. I remember also for the writer Antonio Buero Vallejowho passed away on April 28, 2000.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work

ephemeris

On a day like today, in 1887 in France, the firstcar race of history; in 1935 in Moscow metro opens, with a route of 82 kilometers; In 1947 from the port of Callao (Peru) an expedition of six men set out on the Kon Tiki raft bound for Polynesia. They will travel almost 7,000 kilometers in 101 days of crossing; in 1999 the UN declares the World Day for Safety and Health at Work; in 2003 in the USA, the company Manzana open the music store iTunes Store. In its first week it will sell 1 million songs.

character of the day

James Monroe (April 28, 1758-1831), fifth president of the United States.

your phrase

“A little praise sustains a man in the midst of great toil.”

They were also born on April 28 the president of Iraq Saddam Hussein (1937-2006), Spanish actress Penelope Cruz (1975), German businessman Oscar Schindler (1908-1974), automobile builder Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916-1993), American writer Harper Lee (1926-2006), American politician and Secretary of State james barker (1930), American television host Jay Leno (1950), Chilean writer and poet Robert Bolano (1953), American actress Jessica Alba (1986), Spanish footballer Juan kill (1988) and the Argentine coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeon (1970).

 


saints of the day

Valerianame of Latin origin that means “healthy, strong”.

Petername literally translated from the Aramaic Kefa which means “steadfast as stone”.

 


The joke

– Mom, Mom!! Dad says if I lie to him again he’s going to hit me.
– In that case Pepito, stop calling him dad!!!

 


graffiti

Pain is part of life
who does not feel pain is not alive.

 


Saying

If it rains there, it doesn’t clear here.
(Panama)

 


to read and meditate

He who exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.

Luke 14:11

he who knows men
loves animals.

Chinese proverb

silence is medicine
for anger.

Arabic proverb





