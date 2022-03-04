Occupational health, fundamental for business sustainability

The Forética Health and Sustainability Action Group has analyzed how companies contribute to the health and well-being of employees and groups with which they maintain relationships. The study has taken into account two occupational health parameters: the impact on employee mental health; and the contribution to the health of customers and consumers through the offer of products and services that they put at your disposal.

Forética is a reference organization in sustainability and corporate social responsibility in Spain. Its mission is to integrate the social aspects (among them, the occupational health)environmental and good governance in the strategy and management of companies and organizations. It currently integrates 200 partners.

Its Health and Sustainability Action Group constitutes a business meeting point for leadership, knowledge and dialogue, with the proposal to value health and well-being as fundamental axes of company sustainability. Led by Forética, it has the participation of companies as important as ASISA, Microsoft, Mapfre, Navantia and Grupo Santander, among others.

Occupational health and mental health

The Group made clear at the meeting the incidence of mental health problems in occupational health. Are the second cause of sick leave -temporary and permanent- in Europe, only surpassed by muscle diseases and those that affect the joints. The Report on the Mental Health Strategy of the National Health System published in 2021 warned that 22% of workers reported some mental health problem.

A somewhat higher percentage handles the Ibex 35 Observatorywhich measures the health, well-being and sustainability of the companies included in the Ibex 35. According to this body, “36% of IBEX 35 companies had mental health problems among their employees and they had some specific program to try to solve them”.

In this context, the North American consulting firm McKinsey assures that Companies are increasingly committed to the development of strategic occupational health programs, with special attention to mental health. The effect is positive and measurable: investing in mental health generates benefits. The consultant’s calculations indicate that 4.25 dollars are obtained for each dollar invested in mental health programs.

For his part, the General Director of Forética, Germán Grandareferred to the effects of the pandemic on the workers mental health and its impact on business.

The mental health of its employees is a topical issue in an important part of the business fabric due to the impact of the crisis caused by Covid 19 and the growing demand, by workers to companies, of programs and measures to promote occupational health.

Health and sustainability

According to Granda, there are more and more companies that place the employee experience as a strategic element. Similarly, they give a leading role to “the importance of contribute to the health of consumers and customers through a range of products and services that promote healthy lifestyle habits and generate a positive impact on the health of their employees”.

Not in vain, the companies of the Action Group highlighted that their workers increasingly request initiatives and other types of extra-financial benefits that favor not only the proper performance of their duties, but your well-being and occupational health.

For this reason, companies have strengthened their social aspects and are committed to a more strategic integration of occupational health and well-being as axes of their sustainability agendas. Occupational health care by companies is an element that attracts talent and competitiveness.

At the meeting, the experts assured that, without a doubt, “those companies whose action plans include proposals related to the occupational health and well-being of their workers have shown more resilient behavior and greater control of negative impacts.