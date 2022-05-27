Ocean Castle Sol de Oriente, Careyes, Mexico

Stunning is the view from this star-shaped yellow villa, surrounded by a swimming pool and set on top of a cliff. Oriente’s Ocean Castle Sol has been seen around the world when sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner vacationed there.

Careyes is this little secret of paradise and ultra-luxury enclave known to the very happy few on the west coast of Mexico. This is perhaps Mexico’s best kept secret. The Italian entrepreneur Gian Franco Brignone created it from scratch when he bought land in 1968 to establish his exclusive vacation spot. We have already seen, among others, Uma Thurman and Mick Jagger, Cindy Crawford posed there for Herb Ritts, and Heidi Klum got married there. The Ocean Castle is reserved for these personalities, but you can book a casita, a bungalow or a hotel room at a more affordable price: from 300 euros per night.