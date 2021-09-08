Ocean Master has a particular look in the new movie

The new film by Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom is finally in production and the director James Wan showed the first image of Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) in the new movie. In recent days he had also shown Jason Momoa’s two costumes as Aquaman and… let’s say that Ocean Master doesn’t seem to be doing as well.

Aquaman: here is the new (particular) look of Ocean Master

Ocean Master hadn’t finished the first Aquaman movie in the best way. Imprisoned for having betrayed his people, he must have suffered the punishment of the king of the seas during this period. Because it sure looks pretty tried. Check out James Wan’s behind-the-scenes photo of the set.

Long beard and hair, bare chest and unkempt pants. The abs of a wrestler, but this is standard in superhero movies. Wan wrote: “I found this guy @therealpatrickwilson abandoned on a desert island, doing imitation of Cast away“.

The resemblance to the character of Tom Hanks who ends up becoming friends with a volleyball (Wilson !!) is undeniable. Although in this case he deserves it: Orm was the main villain in the first Aquaman movie. But we still don’t know how he can return to the center of the plot, after being defeated by Arthur Curry in the first film. The The Lost Kingdom’s main villain should be Black Manta. That perhaps he could use Ocean Master’s knowledge of the sea to attack our hero.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, but also the upcoming Matrix 4) will return in the role of Black Manta, but this time in a more central role. There will also be Amber Heard in the role of Mera, Dolph Lundgren will still be King Nereus and Temuera Morrison will play Tom Curry again.

The wait for the second Aquaman is very high, with the first title that has grossed over a billion dollars. And with James Wan comparing the new movie to The Planet of Vampires by Mario Biava. We have no idea what that means, but we can’t wait to understand it.