Oceania, Dwayne Johnson and James Corden duet tipsy: the video is hilarious

Can you imagine Dwayne Johnson – one of Hollywood’s gold mines – and James Corden – a well-known talk show host – drinking tequila aboard a gold cart and singing karaoke songs by Oceania, the Disney movie in which the actor took part? If you can’t, here’s a video that will convince you.

In recent years, since he abandoned his career as a wrestler for an actor, Dwayne Johnson he didn’t stop for a second – he’s currently working on Black Adam, the upcoming DC movie. It was all a flood of high-budget blockbuster performances. And even when we thought we hadn’t recognized him, he was still there, entertaining us with his good-natured size and uplifting songs. We are obviously talking about his role as Maui in Oceania, one of the last Disney classics which inaugurated a new style in digital animation for the major.

To be honest, his dubbing of the character was also and above all guessed by the appearance of Maui: huge, muscular, full of Maori tattoos. It was undoubtedly Dwayne Johnson, even if his daughter did not recognize him for long in Oceania. After the videos in which he washed his hands to the rhythm of the songs of Oceania, today Johnson dusts off those songs in the company of the presenter James Corden, known for his talk shows and duets with the stars on the special Carpoole Karaoke. This time, however, we are in the presence of a Golf Cart Karaoke: in the video at the bottom in fact, the two are filmed aboard a caddy while they drink tequila and duet on the songs of the classic Disney.

Someone has noticed the oddity that Johnson, with this video, is somehow advertising what has meanwhile become his direct competitor. In fact, the actor is currently focusing, and strong, on his latest role in Red Notice, the greatest title ever made by Netflix and recently distributed on its platform.