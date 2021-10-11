“Ocean’s 8”, the idea of ​​filming the story in women works perfectly – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





OCEAN’S 8

Sky Cinema comedy, 9pm. With Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. Directed by Danny Ross. USA production 2018. Duration: 1 and 50 hours

THE PLOT

It is another episode of the “Ocean” saga brought to the screen several times with George Clooney and Brad Pitt. This time (a nice gimmick that works) the story is shot in women. All women champions of theft with dexterity (led by Sandra Bullock) Bullock is the sister of Danny Ocean (Clooney) who has lost her brother (killed by mobsters) but not his vice (ie the passion for theft). Ms. Ocean naturally contemplates a big blow: the theft of a fabulous $ 150 million Cartier jewel. The fabulous will be exhibited (indeed carried) by a movie star (this time Anne Hathaway plays the role of goose) during a lavish exhibition event. Bullock gathers a gang (this time there are eight) made up of tough and fast girls (there are also Cate Blanchett and Sarah Poulson) who do not hesitate to answer the call also because more or less they are all doing badly (without work and without men ). The blow is scored. This time without the mafia getting caught.

WHY SEE IT

Because the idea of ​​filming the story in women works all right (the cycle with the boys was now conspicuously losing its beat). Bullock is back in great shape and Blanchett repeats with a certain malice the role that was in the series of Brad Pitt. Tension and twists served until the end.