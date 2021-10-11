News

“Ocean’s 8”, the idea of ​​filming the story in women works perfectly – Libero Quotidiano

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Giorgio Carbone
Giorgio Carbone

Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).

Go to the blog


OCEAN’S 8
Sky Cinema comedy, 9pm. With Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. Directed by Danny Ross. USA production 2018. Duration: 1 and 50 hours

THE PLOT
It is another episode of the “Ocean” saga brought to the screen several times with George Clooney and Brad Pitt. This time (a nice gimmick that works) the story is shot in women. All women champions of theft with dexterity (led by Sandra Bullock) Bullock is the sister of Danny Ocean (Clooney) who has lost her brother (killed by mobsters) but not his vice (ie the passion for theft). Ms. Ocean naturally contemplates a big blow: the theft of a fabulous $ 150 million Cartier jewel. The fabulous will be exhibited (indeed carried) by a movie star (this time Anne Hathaway plays the role of goose) during a lavish exhibition event. Bullock gathers a gang (this time there are eight) made up of tough and fast girls (there are also Cate Blanchett and Sarah Poulson) who do not hesitate to answer the call also because more or less they are all doing badly (without work and without men. ). The blow is scored. This time without the mafia getting caught.

Loading...
Advertisements

WHY SEE IT
Because the idea of ​​filming the story in women works and how (the cycle with boys was now conspicuously losing its beat). Bullock is back in great shape and Blanchett repeats with a certain malice the role that was in the series of Brad Pitt. Tension and twists served until the end.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
916
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
914
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
903
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
896
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
883
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
633
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
495
News

Cinema, all films out in October
397
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top