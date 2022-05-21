Ocean’s Eleven is getting a prequel starring Margot Robbie

Warner Bros has given the green light for the development of a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven, the well-known trilogy of films starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Andy Garcia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the protagonist and producer of this new film will be margot robbie (Harley Quinn). The actress will work alongside director Jay Roach 8Austin Powers).

They point out that this film will be set in the 1960s, and the recordings would begin in the spring of 2023. Once again, WB wants to bet on the Ocean’s franchise after having released “Ocean’s 8” in 2018, a spin-off starring only actresses, having Sandra Bullock playing the sister of Danny Ocean, George Clooney’s character.

Other actresses who participated were: Cate Blanchette, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kailing, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkafina, Rihanna and Sarah Paulson. For Warner Bros, Ocean’s 8 was a box office success, surpassing the domestic box office of Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen at the time.

Sandra Bullock assured in an interview that both she and the actresses who participated were interested in continuing to tell more stories of this group.

2001’s Ocean’s Eleven was a remake of the 1960 film of the same name starring such stars as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop.

The 2001 remake was a box office success grossing worldwide. $450 million. This caused the WB to work on two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).