‘Ocean’s Eleven’: Margot Robbie and the director of ‘The Scandal’ prepare a prequel

Warner Bros. and Margot Robbie’s relationship continues to bear fruit. After the announcement of the new live-action ‘Barbie’ movie starring and produced by the actress, now Warner and Robbie want to bet on a new ‘Ocean’s Eleven’. The director would be Jay Roach, who already worked with Robbie in ‘The scandal (Bombshell)’, for which the actress was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress.

Robbie has also become one of Warner’s favorites for her role as the antiheroine Harley Quinn in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and its previous installments, ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’.

The production of the project would be in the hands of Robbie herself, who is also producing ‘Barbie’, and her partner Tom Ackerley through its brand, LuckyChap. Roach has also joined as a producer alongside Delirious Media’s Michelle Graham, with whom he has also previously worked.

The executive producers of the film will be LuckyChap’s Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and Josey McNamara. The Australian production company Village Roadshow would also have signed on for the sequel.

The project is still in a very early phase, so there is nothing confirmed regarding its possible distribution. However, we do know that the plot will take place in Europe around the 1960s. (via THR).

a new robbery

The first ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ was released in 2001 and grossed over $450 million worldwide, becoming almost a modern classic. After the incredible success of the film directed by Steven Soderbergh, two sequels were made in 2004 and 2007. The films were characterized, among other things, by their famous cast of actors consisting of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Andy Garcia and Casey Affleck, with the later additions of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Al Pacino. , among others.

A fourth installment was also made in 2018 with a girl group consisting of Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna.

Although nothing is certain The newest addition to the franchise is expected to begin filming in spring 2023.