Ocean’s Eleven: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







L’heist movie has always been a particularly popular sub-genre in the cinema. Through the story of reckless robberies and their manic organization, it is possible to give rise to particularly tense stories, where at any moment the challenge between success and failure is very uncertain. However, this type of film can also be full of humor, just as a famous example such as it demonstrates Ocean’s Eleven. Directed in 2001 by the Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh, the film is in fact a perfect concentrate between the typical elements of the genre and the comedy derived from the brilliant protagonists.

The film, written by Ted Griffin, is a remake of the 1960 film Big shot (whose original title is proper Ocean’s 11), from Lewis Milestone. This film, in particular, is known for its cast of stars such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and other prominent figures of the 1960s known by the name of Rat Pack. Similarly, in Ocean’s Eleven you can find a stellar cast, made up of some of the greatest stars of contemporary cinema, many of whom are true friends of each other in reality. Precisely for its genre and the recall names linked to the film, this has established itself as a great success.







Welcomed by critics and audiences alike and grossing over $ 450 million worldwide, the film went on to have two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve, released in 2004, e Ocean’s Thirteen, released in 2007. In 2018, however, the female spin-off was made Ocean’s 8. Before embarking on a vision of the first chapter, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Ocean’s Eleven: the plot of the film

After four years of imprisonment, Danny Ocean gets out of prison. However, it wasn’t long before he violates probation to go to California to see his partner in crime Rusty Ryan, to immediately propose a new robbery. In fact, Danny intends to carry out a theft against the three most important casinos in Las Vegas during the same night. To develop a flawless plan, the two go to their friend Reuben Tishkoff, former casino owner. The latter, who knows all the security systems of casinos perfectly, is initially reluctant to accept, but is convinced when he discovers that the three rooms to be broken into belong to Terry Benedict, always his rival.

The three set the date of the strike on the day the boxing match of the century is scheduled, expecting the Bellagio vault to hold more than $ 160 million. It remains only to complete the team – Danny and Rusty then recruit eight former colleagues and specialized criminals, including Linus Caldwell, a young and talented pickpocket; Frank Catton, a fraudster by profession; Virgil And Turk Malloy, a couple of mechanics; Livingston Dell, expert in electronics and surveillance; Basher Tarr, an explosives expert; Saul Bloom, an elderly crook; And “The Amazing ”Yen, an acrobat. The “Eleven of Ocean” are now ready to carry out the most ambitious coup in history.

Ocean’s Eleven: the cast of the film

The actor plays the charismatic Danny Oceans George Clooney, which thanks to this role gained renewed international popularity. His colleague Rusty Ryan is instead played by Brad Pitt, who accepted the part after Clooney himself asked him to participate. It is now known that within the film Rusty can be seen eating in almost every scene. This was suggested by Pitt himself, who thought it was a funny gag for the character. Next to them, in the role of Reuben Tishkoff, there is instead the actor Elliott Gould, who with this film returned to the limelight after several failures.

In the role of the pickpocket Linus Caldwell there is instead Matt Damon, a great friend of Clooney and Pitt. Originally, however, the actor was approached for the part Mark Wahlberg, who eventually preferred to act in The Planet of the Apes. Frank Catton is portrayed by Bernie Mac, while Livingston Dell is Eddie Jemison. The brothers Turk and Virgil Malloy are played by Scott Caan And Casey Affleck, who were given ample freedom to improvise. They complete the group Don Cheadle in the role of Basher Tarr, Carl Reiner with that of Saul Bloom e Shaobo Qin as Yen. The Oscar winner Julia Roberts plays Tess, Danny’s former partner and now linked to Terry Benedict, the owner of the casinos played by Andy Garcia.

Ocean’s Eleven: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Ocean’s Eleven it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 15 September at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

Source: IMDb