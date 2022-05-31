Ocean’s Eleven returns to the big screen and brings Margot Robbie to the title role: what we know about the film so far

Warner Bros. brings Ocean’s Eleven back to the big screen and, this time, introduces the cast to Margot Robbie, one of the “sensations” of the moment.

Originally launched in 1960 with Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop, the franchise received a remake in 2001 under director Steven Soderberg. Ocean’s Eleven included George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia and many others in the cast at the time, quickly becoming a box office hit and grossing $450 million worldwide.

Warner Bros. later made two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve in 2004 and Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007. After an eleven-year hiatus, Warner Bros. brought the franchise back to life with a spin-off called Ocean’s 8, starring Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s sister, as well as Cate Blanchette, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kailing, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkafina, Rihanna and Sarah Paulson. Ocean’s 8 was also a success, beating both Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen in terms of domestic revenue.

Margot Robbie prepares to make history in the next movie Ocean’s Eleven

According to THR, Warner Bros. is now prepping a new Ocean’s Eleven movie, but not necessarily a sequel to Ocean’s 8. Margot Robbie will play and produce a new movie in the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, with the franchise director from Austin assisting. Powers, Jay Roach. Robbie previously worked with Roach on 2019’s Bombshell. The script is written by Carrie Solomon, and while plot details remain a “state secret,” reports say the film’s action takes place in Western Europe. 60s, which would mean a return to the origin. Filming is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023.

Margot Robbie will star in the next Ocean’s Eleven project, and this is just one of the collaborations the actress has with Warner Bros. She plays the role of Harley Quinn in the DCEU, but will also play the role of Barbie in the studio’s future film based on the popular doll, which will be released on July 21, 2023.