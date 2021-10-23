Ocean’s Eleven, what character are you based on your zodiac sign?

Tell the truth, you missed our dates with the stars. To forgive us for the long absence, we decided to offer you a themed one Ocean’s Eleven, particularly suitable for all lovers of Steven Soderbergh, Heist Movie and some of the biggest Hollywood stars such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

It was 2001, exactly 20 years ago, that Ocean’s Eleven – Play Your Game, as we called here in Italy, debuted in theaters.heist movie by Steven Soderbergh which then generated two sequels (Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen) and a spin-off (Ocean’s 8, with an all-female cast).

The film is definitely one of the most popular of its kind, especially for millennials and generation x, and has given us some truly memorable characters.

Screen Rant colleagues have therefore decided to call into question some members of the gang of thieves (but also a couple of outsiders) and match them each with a zodiac sign.

Let’s find out together with which character matches your sign:

Aries – Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia)

Bull – Livingston Dell (Eddie Jemison)

Twins – Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt)

Cancer – Bruiser (Scott L. Scwartz)

Lion – Frank Catton (Bernie Mac)

Virgin – Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon)

Weight scale – Tess Ocean (Julia Roberts)

Scorpio – “The Amazing” Yen (Shaobo Qin)

Sagittarius – Basher Tarr (Don Cheadle)

Capricorn – Saul Bloom (Carl Reiner)

Aquarius – Reuben Tishkoff (Elliott Gould)

Fish – Danny Ocean (George Clooney)

