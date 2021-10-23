News

Ocean’s Eleven, what character are you based on your zodiac sign?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tell the truth, you missed our dates with the stars. To forgive us for the long absence, we decided to offer you a themed one Ocean’s Eleven, particularly suitable for all lovers of Steven Soderbergh, Heist Movie and some of the biggest Hollywood stars such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

It was 2001, exactly 20 years ago, that Ocean’s Eleven – Play Your Game, as we called here in Italy, debuted in theaters.heist movie by Steven Soderbergh which then generated two sequels (Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen) and a spin-off (Ocean’s 8, with an all-female cast).

The film is definitely one of the most popular of its kind, especially for millennials and generation x, and has given us some truly memorable characters.

Screen Rant colleagues have therefore decided to call into question some members of the gang of thieves (but also a couple of outsiders) and match them each with a zodiac sign.

Loading...
Advertisements

Let’s find out together with which character matches your sign:

  • Aries – Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia)
  • Bull – Livingston Dell (Eddie Jemison)
  • Twins – Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt)
  • Cancer – Bruiser (Scott L. Scwartz)
  • Lion – Frank Catton (Bernie Mac)
  • Virgin – Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon)
  • Weight scale – Tess Ocean (Julia Roberts)
  • Scorpio – “The Amazing” Yen (Shaobo Qin)
  • Sagittarius – Basher Tarr (Don Cheadle)
  • Capricorn – Saul Bloom (Carl Reiner)
  • Aquarius – Reuben Tishkoff (Elliott Gould)
  • Fish – Danny Ocean (George Clooney)

We remind you that on Everyeye you will find many other similar contents, such as the zodiac of the Spider-Verse or the zodiac of Fantastic Beasts.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

758
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
712
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
606
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
531
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
526
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
523
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
499
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
424
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
393
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
373
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top